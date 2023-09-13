Bespokewala's Adaa Collection Unveiled by Showstopper Saiee Manjrekar at the GMFL Runway Showcase in Dubai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: Saiee Manjrekar, the versatile actress, recently graced the runway as the showstopper for the prominent fashion label Bespokewala at the GMFL Runway Showcase, hosted at the iconic World Trade Centre in Dubai. Saiee's stunning presence left the audience spellbound as she unveiled the Adaa Collection, a vibrant and colourful assortment that showcased the grandeur of women's bridal fashion.

The Adaa Collection by Bespokewala was a visual feast of colourful ensembles, perfectly encapsulating the label's vision of modern bridal fashion. The 'Dabangg 3' actress, adorned in a resplendent lehenga adorned with colourful beads, embodied the essence of the collection as she elegantly walked down the runway.

Bespokewala, a luxury fashion label, is committed to creating value while upholding its heritage in quality, craftsmanship and innovation. This commitment is evident in the Adaa Collection's exquisite designs and meticulous attention to detail. Imran Shaikh, the visionary behind Bespokewala, expressed his admiration for Saiee Manjrekar as the showstopper.

Shaikh couldn't stop praising the actress and remarked, "Saiee embodies the modern bride that Bespokewala aims to cater to. Her grace, simplicity and elegance perfectly complemented the Adaa Collection, making her the ideal choice to showcase our vision of contemporary bridal fashion."

In addition to this dazzling runway showcase in Dubai, Bespokewala has been expanding its presence in Mumbai. The brand recently inaugurated its third store in the vibrant neighbourhood of Juhu. Prior to this, Bespokewala had already gained recognition through its existing outlets in Thane and Santacruz. It has become celebrated for its impeccable craftsmanship and premium designs, earning a reputation for its extensive collection of designer outfits tailored to meet the unique preferences of both brides and grooms.

Looking forward, Imran Shaikh has ambitious plans for Bespokewala's future expansion. The brand is poised to open new outlets in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, and is also exploring international opportunities with a store in Dubai. These strategic moves are designed to elevate Bespokewala's global presence, bringing its exquisite designs and commitment to quality to a broader and more diverse audience.

