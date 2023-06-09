Best Agrolife Ltd: 1st Indian company to manufacture tricolor agrochemical blend

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 9: Best Agrolife Limited (BAL), one of the major players in the Indian agrochemical industry, announced on Friday that it has received the registration for the indigenous manufacturing of the product Trifloxystrobin 10 per cent + Difenoconazole 12.5 per cent + Sulphur 3 per cent Sc under section 9 (3) FIM. With this Best Agrolife Limited (BAL) will become the first Indian agrochemical company to manufacture Trifloxystrobin 10 per cent + Difenoconazole 12.5 per cent + Sulphur 3 per cent Sc in India.

BAL informed that the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIBRC) granted the crucial registration to one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries Seedlings India Pvt Ltd in the 447th meeting.

"This registration was much awaited by our company. Over the years BAL has created a niche for itself in the industry of being a farmer-centric company. This will be our patented product and we are confident that just like our other specialized combination products including our patented novel combination Ronfen that drove the growth in FY23 this new introduction will also revolutionize the Indian agriculture sector and will further strengthen our position in the crop care segment," said Vimal Kumar, MD, Best Agrolife Ltd.

"BAL is all set to launch this product in July with the brand name Tricolor and it will be our patented product. The company has already launched Propaquizafop and Amytrn with the brand name Propique and Amito respectively in the first quarter of FY24. All these products will help us in maintaining the goal of 30% growth and 20% EBITDA margin in the current financial year. We will continue to increase the market share of these products every year to ensure higher benefits," said Vimal Kumar.

A new approach and logical combination of Trifloxystrobin and Difenoconazole is a broad-spectrum fungicide with Prophylactic, curative and eradicative action. Sulphur acts as a catalyst and increases the efficacy of active ingredients by 3 times. This combination effectively controls several crop diseases like Sheath blight, Powdery Mildew, Scab, and Alternaria in Rice, Tomato, Grapes, Chilli, Wheat, Mango, and Apple. The company has conducted several demonstrations and trials for this combination in the fields and have got amazing results.

It is noteworthy that BAL reported robust annual results for the full financial year 2022-23. The company delivered strong revenue from the operations of Rs. 1,746 cr. which is a robust growth of 44% over FY22. The Board recommended a dividend of 30% (i.e. Rs. 3 per share), which is 50 % jump over last year.

Best Agrolife Limited is listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India. It is a research-based company focused on bringing world-class and cost-effective crop solutions in the form of novel agrochemical formulations to the agricultural industry to improve crop productivity. Currently, BAL has 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity, respectively, through three of its manufacturing plants in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. BAL currently has more than 5200 distributors in India. It retains an impressive portfolio of 400+ formulations and more than 100+ technical manufacturing licenses.

