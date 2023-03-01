Best Agrolife Ltd India's Leading Agrochemical Company appoints Sanjeev Kharbanda as CFO

A finance professional and business transformative leader Sanjeev Kharbanda comes with extensive hands-on experience of over 28 years in management and business leadership.

Commenting on the appointment, Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL) founder and MD Vimal Alawadhi said, "We are pleased to welcome Mr Sanjeev Kharbanda to our leadership team during an exciting time of growth for the company. Other than his deep knowledge about both Indian and international financial markets he also holds a stellar record of delivering tangible results and creating long-term, sustainable value. With his invaluable breadth of experience Kharbanda will surely help in role in taking BAL to the new heights of success."

Recognized among the Top Most Impactful CFO Leaders of 2022-23 by Transformance and a recipient of Top CFONext100 Award in 2017 and 2016 Mr Kharbanda was also awarded among top 20 Treasurers (T20) twice by CFO India Finance Forum in 2015 and 2016. A Post Graduate Diploma holder in Business Management (MBA) from IMT Ghaziabad Mr Kharbanda's expertise lies in strategic planning, business operations & transformation, financial planning & analysis, and investors relationship & treasury management. His experience spans across finance, audit, tax, enterprise risk management, operations, supply chain, coordinating with the Board of Directors in strategic business planning and management, setting up organisational objectives (goal, strategy and action), including preparation of business plan.

Kharbanda joins BAL from Aqualite Industries Private Limited, a footwear brand on a growth trajectory, where he managed the dual role of CFO and Business Co-Pilot for all strategic decisions or moves. He has also worked as General Manager - Corporate Finance with Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited for more than a decade and at senior profile with other organisations across the sectors, broadly including FMCG and Telecommunication. As CFO, Mr Kharbanda will lead financial activities of the organisation including performance improvement, financial operations, investor sourcing, stakeholder management, and more. He will report directly to the MD of the company, Mr Vimal Alawadhi, and will be based out of the New Delhi office of BAL.

"I am excited to be joining BAL as CFO and to be exploring the industry of agrochemicals which is quite new for me. Over the past few years, BAL has grown remarkably and is swiftly climbing up the success ladder through new opportunities, under the leadership of highly professionalised and visionary Board Members. I look forward to working with the Board, team and collaborating with internal and external stakeholders on this next stage of development to accelerate the company's strategic growth and path to profitability," said Mr Sanjeev Kharbanda, CFO of BAL.

Best Agrolife Limited is listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India. It is a research-based company focused on bringing world-class and cost-effective crop solutions in the form of novel agrochemical formulations to the agricultural industry for improving crop productivity. Currently, BAL has 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity respectively through three of its manufacturing plants in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. BAL currently has more than 5200 distributors in India and it retains an impressive portfolio of 400+ formulations and more than 100+ technical manufacturing licences. A recipient of 'Outstanding Innovation In Crop Solution' award at PMFAI-SML Annual Agchem Awards 2023 BAL recently received a patent for the term of 20 years for its inhouse developed novel sugarcane herbicidal combination of Ametryn+2, 4-D+Halosulfuron methyl.

