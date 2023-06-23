Best Agrolife Ltd receives CIB Registrations for Three More Major Technicals

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 23: Listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India, Best Agrolife Ltd. recently received three more major registrations. BAL on Friday informed that the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIBRC) had granted the registrations for Technical Indigenous manufacturing of Diclosulam technical 94 per cent minimum, Boscalid technical 96 per cent minimum and Dimethomorph technical 95.5 per cent minimum to one of its wholly owned subsidiary Best Crop Science Pvt Ltd.

Diclosulam is a broadleaf herbicide that is used to control weeds in soybean and peanut crops, while Boscalid is a foliar fungicide against a broad range of fungal pathogens in a wide range of crops, including vegetables and other crops. It inhibits spore germination and germ tube elongation and is also effective in all other stages of fungal development. Dimethomorph is a systemic fungicide that protects potato, tomato and grape crops from fungi in the water mould family, such as root rot, crown rot, late blight and downy mildew.

"These registrations are crucial for our company and will enable us to serve the farming community better. Along with producing the technicals, we also have plans to develop their highly sought-after formulation products, which will expand our product line further and help us maintain the goal of 30 per cent growth and 20 per cent EBITDA margin," said Vimal Kumar, MD of BAL.

"For example, Metiram 44 per cent + Dimethomorph 9 per cent WG and Dimethomorph 12 per cent + Pyraclostrobin 6.7 per cent WG are the major formulations of Dimethomorph whereas Boscalid 25.25 + Pyraclostrobin 12.8 per cent WG is the prime Boscalid formulation. Since approvals for Metiram and Pyraclostrobin technicals are already in place with the company, we can now develop these products in both technical and formulations segments in-house," Vimal Kumar added further.

It is significant to mention that BAL recently became the first Indian agrochemical company to manufacture both AI and formulations of Pyroxasulfone after getting the CIB registration for the domestic manufacturing of Pyroxasulfone 85 per cent WG. The company is also all set to launch their much-awaited fungicide Tricolor which is a combination product Trifloxystrobin 10% + Difenoconazole 12.5 per cent + Sulphur 3 per cent Sc. It effectively controls several crop diseases like Sheath blight, Powdery Mildew, Scab, and Alternaria in Rice, Tomato, Grapes, Chilli, Wheat, Mango, and Apple.

Best Agrolife Limited (BAL), one of the top 15 agrochemical firms in India, is committed to helping the entire farming industry. As a research-based company, BAL is renowned for supplying innovative agrochemical formulations that are top-notch, economical one-shot farm solutions.

BAL has three manufacturing facilities in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir with a combined manufacturing capacity of 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA, respectively. In India, BAL presently has around 5200 distributors. It retains an impressive portfolio of 400+ formulations and more than 100+ technical manufacturing licenses.

