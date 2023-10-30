Best Agrolife Secures Key 20-Year Patent for Revolutionary Herbicidal Composition to Boost Rice Yields

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 30: Best Agrolife Ltd., a leading agrochemical manufacturer in India, announces a groundbreaking achievement in the agricultural field. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Seedlings India Private Limited, has been granted a 20-year patent by the Indian Patent Office-Government of India for its innovative creation, the "SYNERGISTIC GRANULAR HERBICIDAL COMPOSITION FOR PADDY." The company intends to introduce this one-shot herbicide in the upcoming Kharif season under the brand name "Orisulam".

Vimal Kumar, Managing Director of Best Agrolife Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, "Weed management has always been a critical factor in optimizing rice crop yields. Successful weed control is essential for obtaining optimum rice yields. We are delighted to receive this patent. It underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainable agriculture. This patent will further strengthen our herbicide portfolio and enable us to serve our farming community better."

"This powerful single-shot herbicidal composition will provide a comprehensive solution for paddy farmers. This unique blend will offer enhanced weed control, reduced environmental impact, and improved crop safety, thus helping to increase yields and farmer income," he further added.

The newly patented herbicidal composition is a powerful and effective solution for addressing the challenges of Monocot and Dicot weeds in paddy crops. It offers a comprehensive strategy to combat weeds such as Echinochloa crusgalli, Echinochloa colonum, Ludwigia parviflora, Cyperus rotundus, Cyperus difformis, Cyperus iria, Fimbristylis miliacae, Monochoria vaginalis, Leptochloa chinensis, Panicum repens, Chenopodium album, Commelina benghalensis, and Eclipta alba.

This patent follows Best Agrolife's recent success in securing another 20-year patent for their innovative "Synergistic Pesticidal Composition", which includes two insecticides and a fungicide and offers an integrated approach to address critical challenges in rice cultivation. In addition to these breakthrough patents, Best Agrolife also made a pivotal shift in the conventional supply chain dynamics by forging a strategic partnership with Syngenta, a global leader in agriculture, to market Pyroxosulfone 85% WG herbicide under the brand name "Movondo".

Best Agrolife Ltd. is a leading agrochemical manufacturer based in India. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, the company strives to provide farmers with cutting-edge solutions to enhance crop yields and improve the agricultural ecosystem. Best Agrolife's research and development efforts have resulted in groundbreaking inventions revolutionizing the agriculture sector. The company is committed to ensuring food security and promoting sustainable farming practices. Currently, BAL has 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity, respectively, through three of its manufacturing plants in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. BAL currently has more than 5200 distributors in India. It retains an impressive portfolio of 400+ formulations and more than 100+ technical manufacturing licenses.

