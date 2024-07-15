Best and Top Dermatological Care: Celebrating 5 Years of Cozmoderm Clinic's Journey of Innovation and Excellence

PNN

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: Cozmoderm Clinic, a name synonymous with dermatological excellence, is celebrating its 5th anniversary. Founded by the esteemed Dr Shivani Mane, who holds a Masters Degree In Dermatology and also has many awards to her name, Cozmoderm Clinic has become a beacon of innovation and superior patient care in the field of dermatology. Over the past five years, the clinic has consistently set new standards in skin care, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide exceptional treatments.

Revolutionizing Skin Treatments and Aesthetics with Advanced Technology

From its inception, Cozmoderm Clinic has been at the forefront of dermatological advancements. Dr Shivani Mane, recognized as one of the best dermatologists in Nagpur, has incorporated state-of-the-art technology into her practice, significantly enhancing patient outcomes. The clinic is known for housing some of the most advanced equipment available, setting it apart in the region and pioneering many US FDA-approved technologies in Nagpur.

Advanced Technologies at Cozmoderm

Cozmoderm Clinic boasts a range of advanced technologies aimed at providing top-notch dermatological care:

* Dermapen 4: A microneedling device that boosts collagen and elastin production, effectively treating active acne, pigmentation, and fine lines.

* Primelase HR: A US FDA-approved triple-wavelength diode laser for permanent hair reduction, suitable for all hair types and skin tones.

* Dermal Fillers/Skin Boosters: Hyaluronic acid injections that restore youthful volume, improve facial contours, and enhance skin hydration and collagen levels.

* High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU): A non- invasive skin tightening and non-surgical facelift procedure.

* Morpheus 8 Pro: Combines microneedling with radiofrequency for skin tightening, scar reduction & body contouring.

* Venus Viva: A nano-fractional radiofrequency device for scar management, skin rejuvenation and pigment reduction.

* Hydrafacial MD: Cozmoderm is the first clinic in Nagpur to get the orignal Hydrafacial device to the city.

* Carboxy Therapy: It is one of the latest advancements and helps in managing both skin and hair-related issues.

Dr Mane's patient-centric approach ensures that technological advancements are continuously integrated to offer the best care.

Beyond Skin and Hair Care

Cozmoderm Clinic extends its expertise beyond dermatology, offering a comprehensive range of aesthetic and plastic surgery services. Under the guidance of Dr Vaibhav Bhisikar who holds an MBBS and a Master's in Plastic Surgery, the clinic also provides solutions for facelifts, liposuction, breast implants, body contouring, and more. The clinic also specializes in advanced hair transplant procedures and cosmetic dentistry, ensuring complete transformations for its patients.

Commitment to Excellence

With a dedicated team of 50 professionals and over 10,000 treated patients, Cozmoderm Clinic has solidified its reputation as a trusted name in dermatology, plastic and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic dentistry and aesthetics. The clinic offers a wide array of services, including lasers, scar treatments, medi-facials, and bridal treatments, hair loss treatments, cementing its status as a go-to destination for those seeking to enhance their beauty and confidence.

COZMODERM currently has two branches in the city. The second branch is headed by eminent Dermatologist Dr Ankit Agrawal, who also specialises in Hair Transplants.

Looking Ahead

As Cozmoderm Clinic celebrates its 5th anniversary, it continues to lead in dermatological innovation, setting a benchmark for excellence and patient care in Nagpur and beyond. Dr Shivani Mane is enthusiastic about further advancements in dermatological technology, aiming to offer even more effective solutions tailored to individual patient needs.

Join us in celebrating this milestone and step into a world of advanced technology and expert care at Cozmoderm Clinic, where your journey to a more confident you begins.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor