Best Matriculation Higher Secondary School Sets Elite World Records with Historic Talkathon

Tamil Nadu [India], December 23: Best Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Arni, Tiruvannamalai District, Tamil Nadu, has created history by successfully setting a prestigious world record through an inspiring educational initiative titled "Health is Above Wealth." The school achieved "The Longest Talkathon by a Team (Single Venue)", lasting an impressive 13 hours, 19 minutes, and 20 seconds, on November 28, 2025 and the citation for the accomplishment was announced recently.

The world record was approved and certified by four esteemed record organizationsElite World Records, Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records, and Tamilan Book of Recordsmaking this achievement a rare and highly credible milestone in the field of school education.

This remarkable accomplishment involved students from Pre-KG to Grade XII, reflecting the school's inclusive and holistic approach to education. A total of 286 students participated, out of which 250 students were officially qualified and certified by Elite World Records, while the remaining participants were recognized by other world record agencies. Each qualified participant spoke confidently on the given topic for more than two minutes, maintaining clarity, discipline, and a professional standard throughout the marathon event.

The central theme, "Health is Above Wealth," was carefully chosen to create awareness among students about the importance of physical, mental, and emotional well-being in today's fast-paced world. Through this talkathon, students spoke about healthy lifestyles, balanced nutrition, mental wellness, fitness, emotional strength, and the long-term value of good health over material success.

Speaking about the achievement, Shaziya Parveen Riyaz, Director of Best Matriculation Higher Secondary School, expressed immense pride in the students and staff. She stated that the event was not only about breaking records but about shaping responsible and confident individuals. She emphasized that such platforms help students discover their inner potential and prepare them to face real-world challenges with confidence and awareness.

Nirmal Kumar S, Principal, highlighted that the talkathon was a powerful learning experience beyond textbooks. He mentioned that students developed essential life skills such as public speaking, time management, critical thinking, and stage confidence. According to him, the event proved that when students are given the right guidance and opportunity, they can achieve extraordinary outcomes.

Adding to this, Nisha S, Vice Principal, stated that the transformation witnessed among students was truly remarkable. Many students who were initially hesitant or shy gained confidence through practice and participation. She noted that the event improved communication skills, language fluency, and self-belief, especially among younger students.

The event was closely monitored and evaluated by record officials. Dr. M. Santharam, Adjudicator, Asian Book of Records, praised the school for maintaining strict standards, discipline, and continuity throughout the long duration. He appreciated the students' consistency, clarity of thought, and the strong educational message conveyed through the talkathon.

Similarly, Dr. B. Balasubramanian, Senior Records Manager, Tamilan Book of Records, commended the school's vision and execution. He stated that such record attempts play a vital role in nurturing leadership qualities and social responsibility among students while also promoting meaningful learning experiences.

The advantages of this activity were multifold. Students gained confidence, overcame stage fear, improved articulation, and learned the importance of preparation and teamwork. The event also fostered unity, discipline, and perseverance, teaching students that success comes through dedication and collective effort.

Above all, the talkathon brought a positive transformation in students by encouraging healthy thinking, responsible speech, and purposeful communication. Best Matriculation Higher Secondary School's achievement stands as a shining example of how schools can blend academics with values, awareness, and global recognition.

This historic accomplishment has not only brought pride to the institution and the region but has also set a new benchmark for student-led educational initiatives across the country.

