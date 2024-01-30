Best Oriana- The Ultra luxury Apartments & Penthouses in Dehradun Now Ready for Possession

PNN

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 30: Come and experience Best Oriana, ultra-luxury apartments & penthouses tucked away conveniently in the beautiful surroundings of Dehradun. Best Oriana ready for possession since October 2023, serves as an oasis, which is provided to offer occupants the most appealing mixture of nature calm, and progressive urban life. With a grand neo-classical design, unparalleled lifestyle and eco-friendly predisposition we are putting the legend etched out for perfect luxurious sustainability.

Location- An advantage for Best Oriana is that it is strategically situated only 20 kms away from Mussoorie on the ropeway connecting road, between Dehradun and Himachal Pradesh visitor belt. Located at an enviable address, it has become Dehradun's most desirable neighborhood and provides residents with easy connectivity to the famous centers of this city alongside escaping noise into a calm space.

Unparalleled Living Experience- We believe every resident is provided with a living environment like none other; each apartment and penthouse unit has been furnished in meticulous adherence to providing adequate space for habitation, breath-taking views surrounding landscape scenery along with well-lit interiors. With architecture meticulously designed by reputable architects, Best Oriana is a masterpiece that harmoniously combines contemporary beauty and the inheritance of classical art.

Ultra-Luxury Apartments- With Best Oriana, however, our ultra-luxury apartments in Dehradun will challenge the very definition of luxury itself. Featuring a selection of 2/3/4 BHK luxury homes, each apartment is meticulously planned to suit the unique requirements and tastes of our enhanced customers. The sophisticated air and splendor in the spacious room, high ceiling with premium finishes is indicative of its character.

Penthouse Living- However, for those who want the ultimate in luxurious living there is no place better than our penthouses at Best Oriana. These premium apartments provide added value to the residents as a source of larger living areas, personal terraces, and wide-angled views of surroundings. Featuring penthouses deliver best-in-class privacy and exclusivity to give residents a chance to indulge into an atmosphere of luxury combined with tranquility.

Eco-Friendly Design- Our vision is to not only provide homes of luxurious quality but also eco-friendly. The design that we have made is environmentally - friendly with the incorporation of energy-efficient systems, rainwater harvesting and the construction of green spaces for healthy and sustainable lifestyle. We have a value of doing as little damage to the environment and keeping it natural.

The Clubhouse- As a resident of Best Oriana, you will have access to a luxurious clubhouse that offers a range of amenities for your leisure and entertainment. The clubhouse features an indoor hot and cold swimming pool, where you can take a refreshing dip or relax after a long day. You can also indulge in a game of net and table games with friends and family or host events and gatherings in the multipurpose hall.

Ready for Possession

As per discussion with Md Shariq Khan, Managing Director of Best Developers and Builders, the company behind the successful completion of Best Oriana, said that "We are thrilled to announce that our ultra-luxury apartments and penthouses at Best Oriana are now ready for possession". You can finally make your dream of owning a luxurious home in Dehradun a reality. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of an exclusive community that offers unmatched living experience in the lap of nature.

Specifications and Features

-Grand neo-classical architecture

-2/3/4 BHK apartments and penthouses

-Ample green spaces

-Abundance of natural light

-High ceilings

-Premium finishes

-Private terraces

-Panoramic views

-Energy-efficient systems

-Rainwater harvesting

-Luxurious clubhouse with indoor swimming pool and multipurpose hall

Contact Information

-Site Office: Malsi, Mussoorie Road, Dehradun

-Tel: +91 7536844446 / 7536844447

-Corporate Office: 121, Rajpur Road, Jakhan, Dehradun

Experience the epitome of luxury living at Best Oriana, where ultra-luxury apartments and penthouses await you. Embrace the tranquility of Dehradun and indulge in the luxury you deserve. Visit their website to learn more and take the first step towards owning your dream home in Dehradun.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor