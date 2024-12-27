Best-Selling Author Dr. Sheetal Nair's Latest Book '21 Shades of Love' Launched with Special Guest Durjoy Datta

SMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 27: Best-selling author Dr. Sheetal Nair, renowned for his romantic fiction, unveiled his latest book, 21 Shades of Love, which was launched amidst deep conversations about love-not once but twice.

The first launch took place at Lemon Tree Premier, Aerocity, on 14 Decembera somber yet warm experience curated by Foster Reads. The second launch followed the very next day at Kevin Missal's Book Cafe, with Durjoy Datta as the special guest.

The Lemon Tree Premier launch started with the unveiling of the lovely cover of 21 Shades of Love. This was followed by an open talk session, with book lovers and Dr. Nair's family and friends as audience. As everyone warmed up to the author's charming oratory, who's also a renowned psychotherapist, Dr. Nair took the opportunity to answer profound questions about love from the audience. The event ended with the signing of freshly printed copies of 21 Shades of Love and candid conversations.

The Kevin Missal's Book Cafe launch was even warmer and open to talks of the heart. Moderated by Kevin Missal, best-selling author of Kalki Trilogy, the launch had Dr Nair and Durjoy Datta in conversation with an open audience.

With 21 books to his credit in the genre of romantic fiction, Datta was the perfect person to continue the conversation from the day before, answering questions with a genuine candour and anecdotes from his own life. The event concluded with the audience's heart full and the unveiling of the cover of 21 Shades of Love once again but this time with Durjoy Datta doing the honours.

On both days, Dr. Nair explored the main premises of the book:

"Love isn't just grand gestures or epic romancesit's also the quiet moments, the excitement of first love, the depth of lasting bonds, and the beauty of second chances. In 21 Shades of Love, a therapist explores the diverse experiences of love inspired by real lives. Through relatable characters and heartfelt stories, discover how love, in all its forms, connects us all."

In 21 Shades of Love, each story is a beautiful life experience woven in words. The book, written in bite-sized short stories, starts from the story "The First Crush", a semi-autobiographical account of the author's very own life experiences and ends on a maturer note, with a beautiful story about a middle-aged professor's return to old times and loves in " I go back to you".

With two days of heartfelt conversations about love in a world often overshadowed by daily violence and agony, Dr. Sheetal Nair's effort to re-focus attention on something kinder and more idealistic was a welcome changeone that readers can experience in 21 Shades of Love, now available on Amazon and in bookstores.

Author Bio

Dr Sheetal Nair is a celebrated psychotherapist and an award-winning author. His best-sellers non-fiction works include The Midas Touch, The Monk's Secret and The Subtle Art of Not Thinking. He is also a 3x TedEx Speaker and his work has appeared in Outlook, Business World and The Economic Times. 21 Shades of Love is his latest book published by NuVoice Press.

