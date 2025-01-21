Beware of Fraudulent Social Media Groups Impersonating Axis Securities Ltd./Axis Direct

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: Axis Securities Ltd. alerts the public against fraudulent activities by individuals or entities misusing the brand name and logo of Axis Securities Ltd./Axis Direct. These impostors operate via social media platforms and messaging applications, pretending to offer expert investment advice with the intent to defraud investors. Engaging with such schemes could result in significant financial losses.

Reports reveal that these fraudsters use Indian and international mobile numbers, impersonate representatives of Axis Securities Ltd./Axis Direct, and employ fake documents, such as deepfake videos or forged certificates allegedly issued by SEBI or stock exchanges. Additionally, they create counterfeit websites or social media profiles mimicking official channels. In some cases, these imposters induce clients to transfer funds to fraudulent bank accounts by sharing false account details as part of their scam. The public is urged to exercise caution and verify any payment requests by checking the official bank account details available on Axis Securities' website.

The public is strongly advised to refrain from investing in unauthorized schemes promising unrealistic returns. Be wary of advertisements or communications offering stock market tips, guaranteed returns, or assured profits via social media, WhatsApp groups, or phone calls. Notably, fraudulent WhatsApp groups falsely claim association with Axis Securities Ltd/Axis Direct. and purport to be administered by senior company officials.

Recommended Actions

Avoid joining such unauthorized groups claiming affiliation with Axis Securities Ltd/Axis Direct. To verify any offers or communications in the name of Axis Securities Ltd/ Axis Direct, please visit our official website here, our social media handles-Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn or write to our customer care mail ID – helpdesk@axisdirect.in

Report Fraud

If you suspect any fraudulent activity or have fallen victim to it, immediately call 1930 or file a complaint with the cyber police at https://cybercrime.gov.in. Additionally, you can report such incidents directly to Axis Securities by emailing us at helpdesk@axisdirect.in

Axis Securities Ltd./Axis Direct will not be liable for any losses incurred by individuals engaging with fraudulent schemes. Stay vigilant and conduct thorough due diligence before proceeding with any investment offers.

Statutory Details

Axis Securities Limited is a SEBI registered entity offers Demat & Trading, Advisory and Investment Services having its Registered Office at Axis Securities Ltd., Unit No.002 A, Ground Floor, Agastya Corporate Park- Piramal Realty, Near Phoenix Market City Mall, Kurla (W), Mumbai – 400070. In case of any queries, please write to: helpdesk@axisdirect.in

Share Market investments are subject to market risks; read all scheme-related documents carefully.

About Axis Securities

Axis Securities Limited (ASL) is a proud subsidiary of Axis Bank – India's 3rd largest private sector bank. With a robust branch network across India, ASL offers retail broking services under its flagship brand Axis Direct (www.axisdirect.in). Axis Direct engages in offering simplified investment solutions to customers. It offers a bouquet of investment products to its customers e.g. Equities, Mutual Funds, SIPs, IPOs, Derivatives, Bonds, NCDs, ETFs, and Company Fixed Deposits. With over 5 million customers, Axis Direct is one of the fastest-growing players in the industry.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor