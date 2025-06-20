“Beyond Compliance”: Vantage & Cyber Skillsphere to Launch New Standards in Cybersecurity Training

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: A landmark initiative to build a future-ready global workforce of cybersecurity professionals through applied, certification-based learning designed to secure the digital world.

In another major step toward redefining the realm of professional education, now in cybersecurity and digital risk; Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd, a BSE-listed global leader in professional education, has tied up with Cyber Skillsphere Pvt Ltd, a leading firm specializing in cybersecurity, digital forensics, and AI.

This collaboration will give rise to a structured multi-level certification program in cybersecurity auditing and assurance, designed to meet the growing need for applied, industry-ready professionals in both the public and private sectors. The program is centred around the theme:

“Auditing Beyond Checklists. Securing Beyond Compliance.”

The initiative will be governed by an independent not-for-profit professional jointly managed by both entities. This body will act as the apex certification and standards authority and oversee the development of a skilled, certified cybersecurity workforce and independent professionals across India and globally.

The certification program will address the real-world demands of governance, risk-based, compliance, technical, and operational audits — empowering learners from both technical and non-technical backgrounds to emerge as immediately employable professionals and independent auditors, ready to handle complex digital challenges across industries.

About the Collaboration:

Under this MOU:

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd will manage digital infrastructure, student onboarding, nationwide outreach, certification, and academic delivery through its proprietary LMS platform www.vantagepro.app It will also establish cybersecurity professional chapters and organize industry events across India.

Cyber Skillsphere Pvt Ltd will lead program design, training execution by domain experts, and industry collaborations to ensure practical exposure, internships, and placement opportunities. Cyber Skillsphere's founding team brings a rich legacy of training over 500,000 professionals globally in cybersecurity and digital forensics, having worked with national and international PSUs, crime and defence agencies, major banks, and global technology firms.

About Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd is a premier global educational institution committed to bridging the gap between academia and industry. Specializing in Finance, Law, Accounts, and IT, the Company offers professional, short-term certification, and degree programs that are aligned with international benchmarks and tailored for industry readiness, global compatibility, and immediate employability.

Programs include globally recognized certifications and degrees such as Certified Market Technician (CMT), Certified Wealth Manager (CWM), Bachelors and Masters degrees, MBA (Finance), among others.

Through its proprietary learning management platform, www.vantagepro.app , Vantage delivers immersive, instructor-led, and asynchronous online programs with certification, mentorship, career support, and access to a growing body of professionals, mentors, and partner institutions.

Vision Forward:

This strategic initiative is not just an academic launch — it represents a larger vision of national and global digital resilience. It seeks to build a scalable, certifiable talent pipeline that can support enterprises, government and institutions in facing cybersecurity challenges proactively — not just in compliance, but in capability.

The first set of programs under this partnership will be announced shortly.

For more information and program updates, visit: www.vantagepro.app

