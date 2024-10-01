BeyondSquare & PwC India partner to help CFOs drive digital transformation in financial consolidation, analytics, and reporting

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1: BeyondSquare Solutions, a software products firm headquartered in Bengaluru and PwC India today announced a strategic partnership to drive adoption of digital transformation in the finance function for their clients. The alliance aims to focus on using the power of automation to help CFOs and their teams navigate the complex world of consolidation, analytics and reporting processes with confidence and agility.

Speaking on the partnership, Ritu Rekha, Partner and Leader - Finance Transformation, PwC India said, "BeyondSquare's flagship product, FinAlyzer is a great addition to our portfolio of digital alliances. Our combined value proposition with FinAlyzer will help us deliver sustained outcomes for our clients in the consolidation and reporting space. This will significantly enhance the accuracy, control, and efficiency of the finance function."

Co-Founder and CEO of BeyondSquare Solutions, Venkat PK said, "PwC India brings to the table not just a very strong digital transformation focus but also a strong examples of value creation for its clients. Our partnership with PwC India, we believe, will help us drive value for CFOs who want to harness the potential of process efficiencies and advanced analytics to unlock actionable insights, make informed decisions, and drive sustainable growth. We are very excited to be associated with PwC India as their strategic partner."

Vivek Belgavi, Partner & Leader - Alliances & Ecosystems, PwC India said, "We are excited to collaborate with BeyondSquare Solutions to help bring in greater digitalisation in the CFO function. We believe there is an opportunity for greater value creation and a stronger strategic role for CFOs, making the finance functions an enabler for the business of the future."

With increasing digital adoption in enterprises, the CFO function faces dynamic requirements and expectations from external and internal stakeholders. Today's CFO function must be able to drive digital transformation and actively contribute to the change of an organisation. FinAlyzer provides a uniform platform for automation of all aspects of management and statutory financial consolidation and reporting. It reduces the financial close, consolidation and reporting cycles by as much as 65% to 85%, while significantly reducing compliance risk.

