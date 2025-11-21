BGMI Announces the First-Ever UC Competition of 500,000 UC

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) today announced the first-ever UC competition, titled "Triple Chicken Dinner, UC Winner", allowing its 240 million-strong community to turn their skills into rewards. The competition offers players a chance to win UniPin vouchers worth INR 750 (equivalent to 660 UC) every weekend from November 21 through December 7, 2025, following the BGMI 4.1 update.

This milestone event celebrates the speed, passion, skill, and loyalty of BGMI's 240 million-strong Indian player base, inviting them to squad up, compete, and win in-game rewards. Each event will see the number of winners per slot doubled, ensuring more players have the chance to claim rewards.

For millions of BGMI players, UC (Unknown Cash) is more than just in-game currency - it's a symbol of identity and expression. It's their key to unlock elite skins, weapon finishes, Royale Pass upgrades, and cosmetic expressions that make them stand out in the battleground. By launching its first large-scale UC competition, BGMI is giving back to the community that has built and sustained the game's legacy in India.

UC Giveaway Challenge Overview:

Duration: The following three weekends at the designated time slot only.

November 21-23 (Rewards sent on Nov 25th)

November 28-30 (Rewards sent on Dec 2nd)

December 5-7, 2025 (Rewards sent on Dec 9th)

Eligibility: Event Mission: First 40 users to achieve 3 Chicken Dinners within a 2-hour window in Theme Classic Mode. After getting the 3 Chicken Dinners, one must claim them in "Be the Top 1" mission in "Play & Win" to get the final reward. The UC vouchers will be sent later to the eligible winners. Matches must be played on the Theme mode in Classic Battle Royale.

Event Time Slots:

* 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM IST - 40 winners

* 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM IST - 40 winners

Total Winners: 80 winners per day who win the competition - 720 total winners across 9 days

Reward: UniPin Voucher worth INR 750 (equivalent to 660 UC) per winner

Players can join the campaign by completing 3 Chicken Dinners in Theme Classic Mode during any of the scheduled 2-hour event slots among the fastest players. The first 40 players to achieve this feat in each slot will receive a UniPin Voucher worth INR 750, redeemable for 660 UC on the UniPin website. Winners will receive their voucher codes and redemption steps directly via in-game email.

Reward Mechanics:

* Winners must have a UID above Level 15 in BGMI

* The first 40 winners per day will get the

* Each unique UID can win only once per weekend to ensure fair play.

* UC distribution will be processed every Tuesday morning for the preceding weekend's winners.

* Winners can use their vouchers across games on the UniPin website after registering on the platform.

* With this initiative, KRAFTON aims to make weekends more exciting for players while showcasing its commitment to supporting and celebrating India's growing gaming culture.

