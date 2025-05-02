BGMI Expands Customization Options with Latest Set of Redeem Codes

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 2: KRAFTON India continues to reward its passionate BGMI community with a fresh batch of official redeem codes. This set unlocks exciting in-game items, allowing players to personalize their gameplay with new skins, weapon cosmetics, and other limited-edition content. Designed to amplify player immersion, these codes reflect KRAFTON's ongoing commitment to enriching the BGMI experience.

Available exclusively through the official BGMI redemption portal, these codes can be used from 0:00 Hrs of 22nd April to 23:59 Hrs of 6th June 2025, only via BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Redeem codes:

1. CLZBZWX8QU6A

2. CLZCZKTU8GSE

3. CLZDZ45MXEGU

4. CLZEZBBEH53Q

5. CLZFZQVR3V3V

6. CLZGZ4PQPBP3

7. CLZHZQ3N5XNP

8. CLZIZT4XUX4F

9. CLZJZXX49DCF

10. CLZKZTBHJ44R

11. CLZLZJWV5PKR

12. CLZMZU8H5NPP

13. CMZBZD5DRG39

14. CMZCZ5RBVP6A

15. CMZDZMXG3DCC

16. CMZEZUVNJE9C

17. CMZFZN9HGGPN

18. CMZGZBB9M43J

19. CMZHZBJPQ955

20. CMZIZPCHWTM6

21. CMZJZBFJFQUE

22. CMZKZANJTFGB

23. CMZLZXSVKNR6

24. CMZMZXPGTPSW

Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmo-bileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts. For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

