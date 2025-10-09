Bhageria Industries Limited commences commercial production of New Product “Plasticizers and Ethoxylates”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9:Bhageria Industries Limited, a specialty chemicals manufacturer, has today announced the launch of a new Plasticizers & Ethoxylates product line in a regulatory disclosure under SEBI's Regulation 30, on October 8, 2025.

The launch was enabled by the Consent to Operate granted by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on October 7, 2025.

The newly launched plasticizers are engineered to enhance polymer properties — notably flexibility and durability in PVC — which are critical for applications in cables, flooring, footwear, and automotive components. The company aims to serve both domestic and international markets, leveraging increasing demand in polymer-based value chains.

Earlier, Bhageria Industries Limited revealed plans to expand its H-Acid production capacity from 400 metric tonnes per month (MT/M) to 500 MT/M at the same Tarapur facility. This 100 MT/M capacity addition is expected to be completed within six months, with an estimated investment of ₹5 crore, funded via internal accruals. Given that current capacity utilization stands at roughly 95%, the expansion is projected to add approximately ₹50–55 crore to annual revenue, helping the company meet growing demand in the dyes and pigments sector.

“The launch of Plasticizers & Ethoxylates and the planned H-Acid capacity enhancement represent our commitment to deepening product capability and capturing new growth avenues, said Suresh Bhageria, Chairman of Bhageria Industries Limited. These initiatives are designed to reinforce our position in specialty chemicals and deliver value to stakeholders through sustainable expansion.”

Together, the new product line and capacity expansion underscore Bhageria's strategic focus on portfolio diversification, operational excellence, and demand-driven growth in high-potential chemical segments.

