Bhageria Industries Reports Stellar 83 Percent YoY Growth in Net Profit for H1 FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Bhageria Industries Limited (BHAGERIA | NSE: INE354C01027), a diversified chemical manufacturer engaged in dyes, intermediates, specialty chemicals, and solar power generation catering to both domestic and export markets, has announced its Unaudited Q2 and H1 FY26 results.

Key Financial Highlights

Consolidated
Particulars ( Cr)Q2 FY26Q2 FY25YoYH1 FY26H1 FY25YoY
Total Income206.02132.4155.59%369.99249.5948.24%
EBITDA24.7416.8846.58%48.9133.1147.72 %
Net Profit11.476.3979.68%22.3612.2083.28%
Net Profit Margin %5.57%4.82%75 Bps6.04%4.89%116 Bps
EPS (₹) (Diluted)2.701.5080%5.282.86

Key Recent Business Highlights

Credit Rating
  • CARE Ratings reaffirmed Bhageria Industries' long-term and short-term bank facilities at CARE A; Stable / CARE A1 for a total amount of 91 crore.
Capacity Expansion
  • Expanding H-Acid capacity from 400 MT/M to 500 MT/M at Tarapur, expected to add 5055 crore in annual revenue.
Product Launch
  • Commenced production of Plasticizers & Ethoxylates at Tarapur, marking Bhageria's entry into polymer additives for PVC, cable, flooring, footwear and automotive component use.

