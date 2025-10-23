Bhageria Industries Reports Stellar 83 Percent YoY Growth in Net Profit for H1 FY26
By PNN | Updated: October 23, 2025 18:05 IST2025-10-23T18:02:32+5:302025-10-23T18:05:07+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Bhageria Industries Limited (BHAGERIA | NSE: INE354C01027), a diversified chemical manufacturer engaged in dyes, intermediates, specialty chemicals, and solar power generation catering to both domestic and export markets, has announced its Unaudited Q2 and H1 FY26 results.
Key Financial Highlights
|Consolidated
|Particulars (₹ Cr)
|Q2 FY26
|Q2 FY25
|YoY
|H1 FY26
|H1 FY25
|YoY
|Total Income
|206.02
|132.41
|55.59%
|369.99
|249.59
|48.24%
|EBITDA
|24.74
|16.88
|46.58%
|48.91
|33.11
|47.72 %
|Net Profit
|11.47
|6.39
|79.68%
|22.36
|12.20
|83.28%
|Net Profit Margin %
|5.57%
|4.82%
|75 Bps
|6.04%
|4.89%
|116 Bps
|EPS (₹) (Diluted)
|2.70
|1.50
|80%
|5.28
|2.86
|Credit Rating
|Capacity Expansion
|Product Launch
