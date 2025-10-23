Bhageria Industries Reports Stellar 83 Percent YoY Growth in Net Profit for H1 FY26

EPS (₹) (Diluted)

2.70

1.50

80%

5.28

2.86

Key Recent Business Highlights

Credit Rating CARE Ratings reaffirmed Bhageria Industries' long-term and short-term bank facilities at CARE A; Stable / CARE A1 for a total amount of ₹91 crore. Capacity Expansion Expanding H-Acid capacity from 400 MT/M to 500 MT/M at Tarapur, expected to add ₹50–55 crore in annual revenue. Product Launch Commenced production of Plasticizers & Ethoxylates at Tarapur, marking Bhageria's entry into polymer additives for PVC, cable, flooring, footwear and automotive component use.

