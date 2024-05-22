Bhagirath Bhatt, a sitar sadhak and a music composer living in Surat, has been honoured with the Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar Award

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 22: The Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar Committee honouring Bhagirath Bhatt with this prestigious award is a proud moment for Surat, For Gujarat, that a Gujarati Artist has been honoured with the Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar.

Talking particularly about the music category, there were many legends who were honoured with the same award such as Padmashree Sonu Nigam Ji, Padmashree Hridaynath MangeshkarJi, PadmaVibhusan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Ji and Roopkumar Rathod Ji.

This award was not just limited to Musician's category, it was for various fields like actors, painters, influencers, journalists, Architects and more.

Bhagirath Bhatt, who is doing his Sitar Sadhna since last 25 years has performed Live Indian Classical shows, fusion shows and Bollywood music shows in various foreign countries like USA, UK, Switzerland, Oman, Dubai, South Korea, Russia, Mauritius, Singapore, Australia, Canada and many more,which in return has brought Sitar upfront in the current musical trend.

He has been a part of many musical reality shows like Indian Idol, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, KBC, MTV Unplugged and many more!

The journey is not just limited to Indian projects, he has been fortunate enough to work in Hollywood movies like Avatar – The Last Airbender, American Gandhi, etc.

He has also played Sitar for many Bollywood Movies such as Padmaavat, Malaal, Hum Do Humare Do, Mission Ranigunj, Ek Tha Villian Returns and many more!

The list is not yet over, he has also been an integral part in some of the India's best Webseries like Bandish Bandits, Recently released Heeramandi, Kota Factory, Gullak, Cubicles, etc!

He has played sitar for some of the best serials like Pavitra Rishta, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, Anupama, etc!

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor