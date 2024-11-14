Bhairav Ashtami Mahotsav 2024 for India’s Glory and Growth: Dr. Vasant Vijay Maharaj

New Delhi [India], November 14: The All India Batuk Bhairav Bhakt Mandal, under the leadership of National Saint Dr. Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj, Peethadhishwar of Parshva Padmavati Shakti Peeth Dham, Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, is set to organize a grand Bhairav Ashtami Festival from November 15 to November 23. The nine-day event, to be held at the Dussehra Ground in Neemuch, promises to be an extraordinary convergence of devotion and cultural heritage.

Drawing devotees from 27 states and 12 countries, the festival's centrepiece will be a colossal 84,000 sq. ft. rangoli spanning nearly 2 acres. This vibrant masterpiece will feature portraits of prominent spiritual leaders and national icons, symbolising India's dedication to social harmony and unity and its resolute stand against terrorism. The creation aims to showcase the depth and diversity of Indian art and culture on a global platform while securing a place in over 50 prestigious world record organizations.

The ambitious initiative reflects a commitment to highlight India’s cultural richness and is expected to set a significant milestone in the nation’s pursuit of global recognition.

According to Dr. Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj, “The Kasht Haran Mahayagya and spiritual discourses held during Bhairav Ashtami carry immense significance. The aim is to safeguard the country from potential economic crises and pandemics. This Yagya will not only be for the prosperity and peace of the nation but also spread the light of devotion and faith among the devotees.”

Another highlight of the event will be the offering of 2024 types of divine sweets to Bhairav Dev. The eight-cornered Mahayagya, discourses, and free meals for devotees will be organized throughout the event. The ritual will involve 46 learned priests, with 11 officiating in the main sacrificial pit and five each in the remaining seven, continuously performing prayers for nine days. Devotees can register for free to be part of this spiritual event.

The festival will also see participation from numerous dignitaries, including Madhya Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Deora, MPs C.P. Joshi and Sudhir Gupta, Rajya Sabha MP Banshilal Gurjar, and various state legislators and officials.

Over 50 different organizations from across India and abroad will participate to help set the record for offering 2024 varieties of sweets and creating rangoli. The event, conducted under the divine guidance and narration of Dr. Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj, will be an unparalleled example of devotion and worship.

This historic event will stand as a testament to India’s rich heritage, cultural unity, and integrity, drawing devotees from around the world to partake in this extraordinary experience of faith and celebration. Attendees will be provided with free meals and other services for the duration of the event.

