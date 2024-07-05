Bhajan Samraat Anup Jalota attends birthday celebration of Anuja Sahai and launches the revolutionary song Kalyug Ka Krishnansh by Sanjay Agarwal

New Delhi (India), July 5: In a grand celebration, Sanjay Agarwal's Mangalshree Production, in collaboration with Kamakhya Studios, marked the birthday of talented actor and singer Anuja Sahai with the launch of their latest project, “Kalyug Ka Krishnansh.” The launch event was graced by the presence of the legendary Padmashree singer Anup Jalota, who had the honor of unveiling the much-anticipated project.

After the restoration of Kashi Vishwanath and Ram Janmabhoomi, some believe it’s the time to focus on Krishna’s birthplace in Mathura. Perhaps a song like “Kalyug ka krishaansh” could capture this sentiment. The event took place amidst a gathering of industry stalwarts and well-wishers, making it a night to remember.

Kalyug Ka Krishnansh is a unique and contemporary take on traditional themes, blending the essence of classic storytelling with modern-day relevance. The project promises to captivate audiences with its innovative approach and compelling narrative. The talented Anuja Sahai takes center stage in this production, bringing her skills as an actor to the forefront.

The musical brilliance of Kalyug Ka Krishnansh is attributed to Umesh Giri, whose composition and singing are set to enthrall listeners. The poignant lyrics, penned by Sanjay Agarwal, add his depth and emotion to the music, creating a resonant experience for the audience. He created this song in the memory of his father, Shri Mahesh Prasad Agarwal. The project is helmed by the visionary director Sanjeev Talpade, with the support of assistant writer and assistant choreographer Ishan Mehta. The visual storytelling is enhanced by the skilled cinematography of Chang, while the choreography by Raju Balan ensures a visually dynamic presentation.

The event seamlessly transitioned into a birthday celebration for Anuja Sahai. Surrounded by friends, family, and colleagues, Anuja's special day was marked with joy, heartfelt speeches, and memorable moments. The atmosphere was filled with warmth and appreciation for her contributions to the industry.

Producer Sanjay Agarwal expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “Kalyug Ka Krishnansh is a labor of love, and we are thrilled to present it on such a special occasion. Anuja Sahai's talent and dedication shine through in this project, and we are confident that it will resonate with the audiences.”

As the evening concluded, attendees left with high expectations for Kalyug Ka Krishnansh and fond memories of Anuja Sahai's birthday celebration, looking forward to the project’s release.

