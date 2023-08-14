Bharat Blockchain Yatra kickstarted with curtain raiser event at T-Hub, Hyderabad

New Delhi (India), August 14: Bharat Blockchain Yatra (BBY), an awe-inspiring journey that spans 25 series of events, spreading its wings across 18 states in India. First of its kind Tech Tour on Web3 & Blockchain. Narrating India’s Blockchain Story – The Shift from Hype to Value had its curtain raiser event held at the iconic T-Hub in Hyderabad. This event marked a significant milestone in India’s blockchain journey and brought together an enthusiastic gathering of government representatives, industry leaders, blockchain experts, developers, students, and thought leaders.

Event Highlights at T-Hub:

The curtain raiser event commenced with a remarkable inauguration led by Sudharshan Reddy Minumula, CEO of IDS, and Voruganti Aravind, Convenor of BBY. Speaking on the occasion, Sudharshan, CEO of IDS, said that we have been pioneers in the enterprise blockchain space, providing cutting-edge blockchain solutions to governments and corporates worldwide across 9 Industry verticals. He extended special thanks to Kamal and Stefan of The Hashgraph Association for being Headline sponsor and supporting this initiative of unprecedented scale. Further, he also thanked Chandrashekar Buddha for all support and encouragement from AICTE, Ministry of Education, to make this initiative happen. Aravind Voruganti said that this journey explores the immense potential of blockchain and Web 3 across India. Bharat Blockchain Yatra is a testament to our commitment to fostering blockchain innovation and entrepreneurship in India. Our goal is to not only raise awareness about value-driven blockchain use cases but also provide a platform for companies and startups that have not received the limelight they deserve, he added.

Chandrasekhar Buddha, CCO of AICTE, graced the occasion and launched the B-ON portal. Speaking on the occasion, he said that India has the biggest advantage of demographic dividend and youth of our country should take advantage of scaling their startups in emerging technologies like Blockchain. He issued a letter of support to Bharat Blockchain Yatra and Bharat Blockchain Network from AICTE which was received by Aravind Voruganti, Vice President IDS and Sunil Yadavalli, Business Head IDS.

Stefan Deiss from The Hashgraph Association eloquently shared Hedera’s profound vision for India’s blockchain landscape and unveiled the “Hedera India Hackathon 2023”. As part of this initiative, the top three selected startups will each receive up to ₹ 2 Crore in grant funding to develop scalable and utility-driven applications on Hedera. He also announced that one representative from each of the chosen companies would embark on an incredible two-week journey to Switzerland, collaborating closely with Hedera’s engineering teams which will allow them to gain invaluable insights and expertise from the industry’s best, propelling their projects to new heights of success.

The event witnessed multiple expert speaker sessions, panel discussions; product showcases and demonstrations from industry leaders in Web 3.0 space which ignited discussions, collaborations, and ideas that will shape the future of blockchain technology in India. Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) and The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) played a vital role as ecosystem partners. Future Skills Prime and Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) were skilling partners for Bharat Blockchain Yatra while Hyperledger India Chapter, Blockchained India, and Hyderabad DAO have contributed to the event’s success as community partners.

For more information about the Bharat Blockchain Yatra event, please visit: https://www.bharatblockchainyatra.com/

Join our Discord community: https://discord.gg/yeUzsfenk7

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor