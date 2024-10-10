Bharat Economic Forum Announces Viksit Bharat Leadership Award 2024 and Pre-launches Journey of Unity, an Intercultural Immersion Program For Influencers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: Bharat Economic Forum (BEF) proudly announces the Viksit Bharat Leadership Award 2024, set to be presented during the BEF Annual Summit on December 21-22, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Alongside this prestigious event, BEF is excited to unveil the Journey of Unity program, a unique intercultural experience for global influencers, which will begin on March 23, 2025.

These initiatives underscore BEF's mission to celebrate leaders who are shaping India's sustainable development and fostering global collaboration in line with the Viksit Bharat Mission and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Viksit Bharat Leadership Award 2024: Recognizing Visionary Leaders

The Viksit Bharat Leadership Award 2024 aims to recognize individuals and organizations demonstrating outstanding leadership in driving India's transformation toward a developed nation. The award celebrates contributions in sustainable innovation, social impact, economic empowerment, and technological advancement that align with the Viksit Bharat Mission.

The awards will be presented in various categories, including:

* Industrywise Leadership in Sustainable Innovation

* Industrywise Leadership in Social Impact

* Industrywise Leadership in Economic Empowerment

* Industrywise Leadership in Technological Advancement

* Sustainable Development Goals(SDG) Outcome Award

The awardees will be selected by a prestigious jury comprising industry experts, policymakers, academicians, and social leaders. Manish Patel, Founder and Chairman of Bharat Economic Forum, remarked: "The Viksit Bharat Leadership Award recognizes those who are actively contributing to India's sustainable future. These leaders are at the forefront of innovation, driving real change for the country's development."

BEF Annual Summit 2024: A Global Platform for Dialogue

The BEF Annual Summit will be a two-day event bringing together policymakers, business leaders, CSR heads, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to discuss strategies for advancing India's development agenda. The summit will feature:

- Exhibitions showcasing innovations in sustainability, education, healthcare, technology, and economic empowerment.

- Keynote speeches from government officials, industry titans, and social sector leaders.

- Panel discussions on topics such as economic growth, innovation, and SDG implementation.

This platform will foster collaboration and dialogue, offering participants the opportunity to share ideas, forge partnerships, and contribute to India's path toward becoming a developed nation.

Journey of Unity: A Transformational Experience for Global Influencers

Pre-launched at the BEF Annual Summit, the Journey of Unity is an innovative program designed for global influencers passionate about social impact, culture, and collaboration. The program, commencing on March 23, 2025, will take influencers on a curated journey across India's cultural and economic hubs, providing opportunities to engage with business leaders, social innovators, and local communities.

Key highlights of the Journey of Unity include:

* Influencer Express: A unique charter-train for Influencers to collectively travel across India's cultural heartland, offering influencers a platform for content creation and collaboration.

* Brand Collaborations and Barter Deals: Influencers will have opportunities to partner with Indian brands, creating sponsored content and building long-term relationships.

* Cultural Immersion and Economic Insights: Participants will experience India's diverse culture while learning about its economic development and challenges.

The Journey of Unity will culminate with a 7-days Influencer Conference in Srinagar, where influencers will present their experiences and contribute to the broader dialogue on India's development goals.

Manish Patel expressed his vision for the program: "The Journey of Unity will serve as a bridge for global influencers to immerse themselves in India's rich cultural and economic fabric. It's an opportunity for them to not only explore the country but also share India's development story with the world."

Conclusion

The Viksit Bharat Leadership Award 2024 and Journey of Unity program reflect Bharat Economic Forum's dedication to fostering leadership, collaboration, and innovation for a sustainable and inclusive future. These initiatives are poised to bring together leaders and influencers from across the globe, contributing to India's continued rise on the global stage.

