Bharat Electricity 2025: Powering Viksit Bharat with Policy, Innovation & Industry Leadership

New Delhi [India], August 21: As India advances toward its ambitious target of 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030 and Net Zero by 2070, Bharat Electricity 2025, together with POWERGEN India and Indian Utility Week, will unite policymakers, regulators, utilities, innovators, and investors to catalyze the nation's clean energy revolution. Scheduled from 2-4 September 2025 at Yashobhoomi, IICC, Dwarka, New Delhi, the event will serve as the country's most powerful forum to align policy, technology, and industry action for a sustainable energy future.

National Platform with Government Backing

The event enjoys the active support of the Ministry of Power, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. Moreover,Ministry of MSMEis forming a special pavilion for sectoral Micro & Small enterprise of India. This multi-ministerial engagement underscores the platform's role as India's single most important energy convergence, directly aligned with the Government's vision of energy security, sustainability, and affordability.

Guided by the theme "Viksit Bharat: Transforming Energy, Transforming Lives," the event will spotlight breakthrough pathways to strengthen India's power ecosystem, from grid modernization, renewable integration, and energy storage to hydrogen, digital public infrastructure, and consumer-centric reforms.

Senior Union Ministers including Shri Manohar Lal, Union Minister for Power & Housing & Urban Affairs, and Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy & Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, have been invited to jointly inaugurate the event, signalling the government's deep commitment to an inclusive and sustainable energy future.

Steered by India's Energy Leadership

The event is guided by a Governing Council chaired by Shri Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

Distinguished members include Co-Chairs Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, CEA, and Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power. The Council enriches the forum with leadership from across the energy spectrumShri Samir Chandra Saxena (Grid Controller of India), Shri Ravindra Kumar (NTPC), Shri Naveen Srivastava (Power Grid), Shri Saurav Kumar Shah (PFC), Shri Jeevan Kumar Jethani (AREAS), Shri Atul Kumar Bali (NSGM-MoP), Shri Girish Tanti (Suzlon), Shri Deepesh Nanda (Tata Power Renewables), Shri Abhishek Ranjan (BSES Rajdhani), Shri VikramKapur (ReNew), Dr. R.K. Malhotra (Hydrogen Association of India), Dr. Vibha Dhawan (TERI), Dr. Arunabha Ghosh (CEEW), Shri Rahul Sharma (USIBC), Dr. Abhilasha Gaur (NASSCOM SSC), Shri Saurabh Kumar (GEAPP), Dr. Sanjeev Seth (IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Co.), Shri Sanil C. Namboodiripad (Indigrid), Shri DwarkaSrinath (Tata Power), Dr. Tripta Thakur (NPTI), Shri S. K. Soonee (Grid India), Shri B.B. Mehta (OPTCL), Shri ShabbirBadra (Apraava Energy), Shri Rajesh K. Mediratta (India Gas Exchange), Shri Rohit Bajaj (Indian Energy Exchange), Shri Anup Bhargava (ISGEC), Prashant Tandon (Siemens Energy), Shri Abhishek Srivastava (GE Vernova), Shri Sunil Singhvi (Secure Meters), Shri Anurag Johri (Accenture), and Shri Vinit Mishra (EY)each playing a pivotal role in steering the event's strategic direction.

Leadership Perspective

"Bharat Electricity, POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week 2025 is not just a conferenceit is the crucible where India's clean energy ambitions are translated into concrete pathways," said Shri P.K. Pujari, IAS (Retd.), Honorary Chairperson of ENCIS, former Chairperson, CERC & former Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India. "The theme 'Viksit Bharat: Transforming Energy, Transforming Lives' reflects the scale of our national mission. By bringing policymakers, global innovators, and industry leaders together on a single stage, this platform will be pivotal in driving alignment, accelerating investment, and building a resilient power sector that positions India at the forefront of the global clean energy transition."

Scale & Impact of the 2025 Edition

The combined events will bring together over 10,000 participants from government, industry, and global markets to engage, deliberate and collaborate, shaping a modern, inclusive, and environmentally responsible power system that drives national growth and benefits all citizens. Over 250 exhibitors will showcase the latest innovations in clean energy, digital grids, hydrogen, and energy storage across 12,500 square meters, including live technology demonstrations.

Catalyzing India's Energy Future

As India builds a modern, inclusive, and climate-resilient power system, Bharat Electricity 2025, alongside POWERGEN India and Indian Utility Week, will be instrumental in driving dialogue, forging partnerships, and mobilizing innovation to advance the nation's energy transition.

This is where India's energy vision meets global innovation.

Dates: 2-4 September 2025

Venue: Yashobhoomi - IICC, Dwarka, New Delhi

www.powergen-india.com

