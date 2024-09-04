Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards 2024: Celebrating Visionary Leadership in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: The Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards, hosted by The Leadership Federation, took place on August 30th, 2024, at the prestigious Roseate House Hotel in Aerocity, New Delhi, India. This event was a remarkable celebration of leadership, innovation, and excellence, marking one of the most significant gatherings of India's leading professionals across various industries.

A Gathering of India's Finest

The Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards brought together a diverse assembly of over 200 distinguished leaders, innovators, and visionaries from across India. The event aimed to honour individuals and organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Recognizing Excellence and Achievement

The Chief Guest for the event was Colonel Ajai Lal - Founder - Forward Consulting, who delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing the 4 cornerstones of leadership and its importance in driving India's growth and innovation. The event featured prominent speakers, including Soumitra Saha - Managing Director, Country Head - Lumen India, Dhruv Sharma - Fmr. Additional Private Secretary to Union Minister (Govt. of India), Colonel Ajai Lal - Founder - Forward Consulting | TEDx Speaker | Coach, Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta - Advisory Board Member | DBA (Hon) | CMO, Lt. Gen. Ashok Shivane - Former DG Mechanised Forces - Indian Army | TEDx Speaker | Leadership Coach, Deepshikha Gupta - Group CEO & MD - Stalwart World, Kunwar Singh - Regional Head HR, South Asia - APL Logistics, Parthiban Ramasamy - Director - Vertical - T-Systems ICT India, who shared insights on leadership, innovation, and the future of their industries.

Distinguished Jury Members

The award winners were selected by an esteemed panel of jury members, including Robin Joffe, Managing Director - EMEA, Africa and South Asia, Frost & Sullivan (UAE, Saudi), Harish Padmanaban, Vice President - Site Reliability Engineering, JPMorgan Chase & Co (USA), Ankur Mehra, Consultant and Author, MetaCogX (India), Mohammed Al Mashroom, Founder & CEO, Dubai Euro Group (UAE), Suneeta Modekurty, Business Analytics, Data Science and GenAI Leader, Ramkumar Kirubanandam, Senior Domain Specialist - Telstra (Australia), Nilesh Yadav, Senior Finance Leader (USA), Prashant Kumar, Data Scientist II, BOLD (USA), Aniruddh Tiwari, Data Analytics Leader, GSSR Inc. (USA). Their expertise and insights ensured that the awards recognized the most deserving leaders in India.

List of Award Winners:

Dr. Rajiv Modi - Lifetime Achievement Award for contribution to the Pharmaceutical Industry

Cadila Pharmaceuticals - Best-in-class Initiatives on Gender Diversity & Inclusion in the Pharmaceutical Industry in India

Aakash Sharma - Emerging Business Leader

Sweta Singh - Financial Literacy Educator of the Year

Raheman Sayyad - Supply Chain Innovation Award

VSLS GLOBAL LOGISTICS SERVICES PVT LTD - Customer Satisfaction through Supply Chain

Basappa Manappa - Excellence in financial operations & management

Rohim Uddin - AI Entrepreneur of the Year

HyTechPro - IT Leader in Digital Transformation

Neeraj Garg - IT Visionary of the Year

Gaurav Shah - Excellence in Software Engineering and Renewable Energy

Divyashikha Gupta - Leadership Excellence Award

Stalwart Sales Pvt Ltd - A Stalwart World Company - Innovation, ROI & Business Impact Award

Soumitra Saha - Visionary Leader of the Year

Parthiban Ramasamy - Strategic Business IT Leader

Rabindra Karna - Excellence in Corporate Leadership

Innovatrix Wireless Pvt Ltd - Emerging Telecom Company Of The Year

Ajay Kumar Mohanty - Sustainable Leadership Award

Thameem Ansari A - Operational Transformation Leader

Navtej Paul Singh - Excellence in Data Quality Management

GSPANN Technologies - Outstanding IT Solutions Provider

Lumen Technologies - Technology Leadership Award

Rakhee Agrawal - HR Leadership Award

Colonel Ajai Lal - Transformational Leadership Coach and Mentor of the Year

Softwin Logic Studio - Best ERP Solution Provider - Recognizing excellence in developing and delivering ERP solutions

Rupesh kotwal - Excellence in Information Technology Award

Arindam Chakrabarti - Marketing Excellence in Sustainability and Steel Strategy

APL Logistics (India) Pvt. Ltd - Leading Logistics Company of the Year

Kunwar Singh - HR Leadership Award

Minal Gupta - Young Achiever of The Year

Amit Pandey - Growth Leader of The Year

Upspir - Best New EdTech Company of The Year

Gunjan Punjabi - Inspirational Leadership of The Year

Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta - Global Coaching Influence of the Year- Leadership & Communication

Omkar BN - HR Leadership Award

Manish Balani - Influencer Impact Award

Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited - Best Innovation in VOIP Technology

LT General Ashok Bhim Shivane - Lifetime Achievement in Military Strategic Leadership and Nation Building

Vivek Sharma - Excellence in Multi-Industry Leadership

NEELAKAMAL MOHAPATRA - CTO OF THE YEAR

Dr. Prof Dilip Nandkeolyar - Strategic Visionary Award

IMM Business School - Academic Leadership Award

Manjul Mantri - Emerging Young Leader of The Year

RG Stone Urology & Laparoscopy Hospital - Best Urology & Minimally Invasive Surgery Hospital

VMC Management Consulting Pvt. Ltd (Vision 360) - Top Consulting Firm in SDG and Circular Economy Advisory

Sanchita Gairola - Sustainability Leadership Award

Pawan Malhotra - India's Textile Visionary of the Year - COO Excellence

Anil Srivastava - Healthcare Industry Leadership Award

Ramanjeet Mohanty - Strategic Visionary Award

Tejaswee Tripathy - Top HR Leader of the Year

Pavani Mandiram - Laureate in L&D

Thirupathi Bandham - Laureate In HR

Siemal Preet Singh - Laureate In IT

Shivani Narang - Laureate In Marketing

Devya Patney - Laureate In HR

Rahul Singh - Laureate In HR

Dr Sanjeevv Khanna - Laureate in Learning and Development

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd - Excellence in Heavy Lifting and Cranes

Ekaga Futuristics Private Limited - Leadership in Global Market Expansion

Dr. Rajesh Mohan Rai - Mentor of The Year

Upcoming Events

Following the success of the Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards, The Leadership Federation is excited to announce its upcoming events, including the Middle East Asia Leadership Awards and Generative AI Summit in Dubai, UAE, on October 5th, 2024. Further events are planned for Mumbai, New York, Los Angeles, and Melbourne later this year.

Quote from Leadership Federation

"The Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards have truly highlighted the extraordinary leaders who are shaping the future of India. It is an honour to recognize such remarkable individuals and organizations. We are excited to continue our journey of celebrating leadership and innovation at our upcoming events," said Jessica Morgan, VP - Marketing at The Leadership Federation.

A Testament to The Leadership Federation's Vision

The Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards exemplify The Leadership Federation's commitment to fostering a culture of exceptional leadership in India. For more information and to participate in future events, visit The Leadership Federation's website https://www.theleadershipfederation.com or email them at Register@theleadershipfederation.com

