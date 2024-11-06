Bharat Mobility Global Expo will be world's No 1. mobility exhibition: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be the world's number one mobility exhibition, said Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal while addressing the curtain raiser event for the Bharat Mobility Expo today in New Delhi.

He said the event reflects the India vision story and unifies the entire mobility value chain under a single umbrella.

He also unveiled the event film and brochure for the expo.

Goyal lauded ministries and industry bodies from the automotive and mobility sectors for their initiative in organising the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The Expo's theme is 'Beyond Boundaries: Co-Creating the Future of the Automotive Value Chain,'

The event is scheduled to be held from January 17-22, 2025 across three separate venues viz. Bharat Mandapam (ITPO), Delhi; Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center), Dwarka, Delhi and India Expo Center and Mart, Greater Noida.

It is going to be spread across more than 200,000 sq. metres, playing host to over 9 shows and 500,000 visitors.

And this time, there is a special emphasis being placed on the global significance of the expo, seeing sizable participation from across the globe as exhibitors and visitors.

The expo will showcase the latest advancements and breakthroughs in the mobility ecosystem. Featured will be specialised exhibitions such as the Auto Expo Motor Show (including electric & hybrid vehicles), the Auto Expo Components Show, a Mobility Tech Pavilion (connected and autonomous technologies, infotainment, etc.), an Urban Mobility and Infrastructure Show (sustainable urban transportation systems - drones, public transport and infra, etc.), a Battery Show (battery technologies and storage solutions), a Construction Equipment Expo, a Steel Pavilion, a Tyre Show and a dedicated Cycle Show (new models, accessories, innovations), amongst other specialised events and expos.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is an industry-led and government-supported initiative and is being coordinated by Engineering Export Promotion Council India (EEPC India) with the joint support of various industry bodies and partner organisations- SIAM, ACMA, IESA, ATMA, ISA, NASSCOM, ICEMA, AICMA, MRAI, ITPO, Invest India, IBEF, CII, Yashobhoomi and IEML.

More information about Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is available at www.bharat-mobility.com.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor