Bharat Petroleum Inaugurates Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, Reinforcing Commitment to Integrity and Good Governance

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and one of India's leading oil and gas companies, inaugurated the Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 at its Corporate Office in Mumbai today. The event was graced by Chief Guest Shri Vivek Phansalkar, IPS (Retd.), former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, in the esteemed presence of Smt. Meenaxi Rawat, IES, Chief Vigilance Officer, BPCL, Shri Rajkumar Dubey, Director (HR), Shri Subhankar Sen, Director (Marketing) and Shri Venkatraman Iyer, Chief General Manager (Vigilance). The inauguration was attended by Business Unit and Entity Heads along with senior officials of BPCL, both in person and through a live webcast across India.

The ceremony commenced with the Integrity Pledge, administered by Shri Rajkumar Dubey, Director (HR), reaffirming BPCL's collective commitment to ethical conduct and transparency.

In her inaugural address, Smt. Meenaxi Rawat, CVO BPCL, emphasized the importance of integrity and vigilance in building a strong institutional framework. Citing India's current ranking in the Corruption Perception Index, she called for continuous improvement and greater accountability. Highlighting BPCL's robust complaint handling mechanisms, she noted that "Excellence and governance should go hand in hand." She also spoke about BPCL Vigilance's proactive initiatives such as frequent awareness workshops, the Integrity Club program for school children, and the release of the Vigilance Case Study Compendium 2025, aimed at sensitizing and engaging the younger generation of employees.

Shri Subhankar Sen, Director (Marketing), in his address, reaffirmed BPCL's unwavering commitment to ethical business practices. "Integrity, trust, and ethics are the core values that guide every BPCL officer. Our focus remains on ensuring transparency and accountability at every level of operation," he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Chief Guest Shri Vivek Phansalkar (IPS Retd.) spoke on the significance of self-discipline, responsibility, and value-driven conduct in public and professional life. He observed that "every individual's sense of duty - no matter how small - contributes to the larger good of society and the nation," adding that "if you value people, people will value their work."

On this occasion, three important publications were released, The Case Study Compendium 2025, Integrity Clubs in Schools and A BPCL Initiative, and Vigilance Plus, a quarterly newsletter reflecting BPCL's continuous efforts to strengthen a culture of integrity and awareness.

The Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, being observed from 27th October to 2nd November 2025, is themed "Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility". A series of activities and outreach programs have been planned across BPCL's offices and units nationwide to foster transparency, ethical conduct, and participatory vigilance.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 23,500+ Fuel Stations, over 6,200+ LPG distributorships, 500+ Lubes distributorships, 80 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 79 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 5 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6500+ Fuel Stations.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor