Bharat Shines in Global Health Summit: Dr Balvir S Tomar Founder & Chancellor Of Nims University Announced As International President Of World Health Summit 2025

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 16: In order of development for India's education and healthcare sectors, founder of NIMS University Rajasthan, Prof. (Dr.) Balveer S. Tomar has been appointed as the International President of the World Health Summit. This appointment is not only for Prof. Tomar's extraordinary leadership and contribution, but also a significant achievement for NIMS University and the entire country. This is the first time that an Indian will represent the World Health Summit as a chairperson and also the first time that an Indian institution will host the World Health Summit in 2025. The Chief Patrons are the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz; the French President-Emmanuel Macron; and the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The World Health Summit is an international forum for global health. It brings together people from politics, science and the private sectors to set an agenda for a better health all around the world. The World Health Summit elevates global health as a major political issue and is committed to facilitating the UN, sustainable development Goals.

With his visionary thinking, excellent leadership in medical education and immense administrative experience, Prof. Tomar is poised to take the 'World Health Summit' institute to new heights of success. NIMS University has recently become a member of World Health Academic Alliance (a group of international health universities that organizes the "World Health Summit" every year in Germany).

Prof. Tomar expressed happiness over India's selection for the World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2025, and thanked all the members of the World Health Summit, emphasizing that, this decision is not only a matter of great pride, but also an important responsibility. Dr. Tomar informed that this is the first time that the World Health Summit will be held in India and more than 3000 policy makers, politicians, bureaucrats and public health related scientists from across the world will participate. Dr. Tomar further said that organizing this summit will help in achieving the goal of developed India 2047. Prof. Tomar said that many topics like "Digital Health", "Use of Artificial Intelligence in Health Science", "Climate and Health", "Planetary Health", "Health and Peace" "Vaccine Diplomacy" will be discussed in this summit. This summit will prove to be a milestone in taking forward the global health diplomacy done in G20.

This year, the World Health Summit is being organized in Berlin, Germany from 13-15 October, in which representatives from more than 100 countries are participating. This year, health ministers from more than 40 countries are participating in this summit, who will discuss on improving health facilities in the world. Speaking on the theme of the summit, Dr Tedros, at the opening ceremony said that, peace is the biggest trust in the world, and trust cannot be earned without peace. Dr. Tedros said that trust also plays a very important role in health services. As long as the patient does not trust the doctor, the patient's illness is not cured.

Dr. Tomar, in a bilateral meeting with Dr Tedros, invited him to participate in the World Health Summit's regional Meeting. Dr. Tedros praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the cooperation extended across the world regarding Covid, and said that he still remembers the name "Tulsi Bhai" given to him by the Prime Minister during his visit to India, and will always remember it. Jeremy Farrar, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), called for consistent and sustained efforts to build trust, and said that "Trust is built over years and can be lost in a moment. You should keep trying for trust continuously, not in times of crisis."

In the year 2023, NIMS University [Rajasthan] was included in the membership list of WHS Academic Alliance, the executive body of the 'World Health Conference'. For a matter of fact, it is one of the 31 distinguished medical centers and institutions of the world, which have membership within the Alliance, Known as the "Inter-Academy Partnership" which represents the national medicine academies of more than 100 countries. WHS Academic Alliance is a group of prestigious institutions dedicated to deliberating on important matters in health and education policy in the world as a think tank. Every year the Alliance organizes the "World Health Conference" in Geneva, Germany and many other health related programs in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

German Chancellor, French President and Director General of World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus are the patrons of World Health Summit. Dr. Tedros, Dr. Xlpreis - President of World Health Summit, in the presence of more than 1500 delegates from more than 100 countries, handed over the baton of presidency to Dr. Tomar.

About Prof. (Dr.) B.S. Tomar...........

Prof. (Dr.) B.S. Tomar is a renowned name in the medical and health sector, not only in India but also abroad for his versatile personality. A world renowned pediatrician, founder of NIMS University, NIMS Hospital, Prof. Tomar has also been awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Award for excellence in the field of Pediatrics and Gastroenterology. Dr. Tomer played a key role in discovering a cure for liver cirrhosis in children, which eventually led to the elimination of the disease. His extraordinary strategy, deep insight and exceptional talent made him a renowned personality.

