Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar 2024: Delhi Vidhan Sabha -Celebrating Excellence Across India

New Delhi [India], September 10: The Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar 2024, a distinguished event honoring outstanding achievements across various fields, is set to take place on November 22, 2024, at the prestigious Delhi Vidhan Sabha, New Delhi. This grand ceremony will be graced by the esteemed presence of Ram Niwas Goel, Speaker of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, who will serve as the Chief Guest. Organised by the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE), a registered entity with the Government of India and NITI Aayog's NGO Darpan, the event promises to be a celebration of unparalleled excellence, commitment, and dedication to nation-building.

The Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar 2024 is dedicated to recognising and rewarding individuals and organisations that have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields. The awards span a broad spectrum of categories, including Education, Media & Journalism, Literature, Industry & Corporate, Social Work, NGOs & Organizations, Art & Culture, Sports & Games, Research & Publication, Healthcare (Doctors, Hospitals, Pharma), Engineering, Olympism & Olympic Values, Traditional Sports & Games, Schools, Colleges & Universities, and Hotels & Hospitality, among others. This inclusivity ensures that the awards recognise the diverse talents and efforts that drive progress and innovation across the country.

This year's awards will highlight the exceptional efforts of educators who shape young minds, social workers who tirelessly uplift communities, entrepreneurs who drive economic growth, healthcare professionals who safeguard lives, artists who enrich culture, athletes who inspire through sportsmanship, and researchers who push the boundaries of knowledge. By celebrating these trailblazers, the Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar aims to acknowledge their achievements and inspire others to pursue excellence and contribute positively to society. The event underscores the power of collective effort and the profound impact that dedicated individuals and organisations can have on the nation's fabric.

With its distinguished ambience and grandeur, the CM Conference Hall of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha serves as the perfect venue for this prestigious occasion. Its elegant and historic setting reflects the significance and dignity of the Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees. The venue's atmosphere will provide a fitting backdrop to honor those whose work transcends expectations and sets benchmarks in their respective domains.

Nominations for the Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar 2024 are now open, inviting individuals and organisations from all eligible categories to participate. This is a unique opportunity to gain national recognition for contributions that have made a tangible difference. Whether you are an innovator, a leader, a mentor, or a changemaker, this platform offers the chance to be celebrated among India's finest. For more details on the nomination process and to submit entries, please visit the official website at www.isrhe.org.

Join us at the Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar 2024 as we honor those who are making a significant impact in their fields and shaping the future of India. Let us celebrate excellence together, recognising the efforts of those who go above and beyond to make a difference. This event is not just about individual accolades; it is a tribute to the spirit of perseverance, the drive for progress, and the dedication to the nation's growth.

ISRHE has a commendable track record of recognising excellence, having successfully hosted the Pillars of the Nation Awards - 2023 on August 14, 2023, in celebration of Independence Day, and the Bharat Samman Nidhi Puraskar - 2024 on February 23, 2024. Both events featured Shri Ram Niwas Goel Ji as the Chief Guest and concluded with a Gala Dinner in the evening at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha premises, adding a touch of grandeur and fellowship to the celebrations. The upcoming Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar 2024 continues this tradition of excellence and promises to be an unforgettable celebration of India's best.

