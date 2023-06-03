Bharat Vikas Parishad Joins Forces with Kamala Trust to Combat Anemia, invites Ms. Nidarshana Gowani as Chief Guest

New Delhi (India), June 3: Anemia continues to pose a significant health challenge in India, affecting a large number of individuals, particularly women. With symptoms ranging from weakness to fatigue, anemia can have severe implications for overall well-being and productivity. Women, in particular, face a higher risk due to factors such as menstruation, pregnancy, and inadequate nutrition. Recognizing the urgency to combat this issue, Kamala Trust initiated the Anemia-Free India drive under the leadership of Ms. Nidarshana Gowani.

In a remarkable display of solidarity and commitment, Bharat Vikas Parishad, a renowned social welfare organization, has joined hands with Kamala Trust in their collective mission to combat anemia in India. The collaboration aims to bring together expertise and resources to address this pressing health issue. As a testament to her pivotal role in spearheading the Anemia-Free India drive, Ms. Nidarshana Gowani, Managing Director of Kamala Group of Companies, was invited as the esteemed Chief Guest at a health screening and wellness camp organized by Bharat Vikas Parishad.

Ms. Gowani is happy and proud that she was invited as the chief guest to an event based on an initiative that she kickstarted. Her commitment to the cause of anemia eradication in India is exemplary, and she is happy to see others taking the vision forward. Ms. Gowani’s presence at the event will further amplify the importance of the Anemia-Free India drive and inspire others to join this noble cause.

The event organized on June 3rd, 2023, included health screenings and awareness initiatives for the attendees. The Commissioner of Income Tax, Audit, Bhopal, Ms. Bharti Singh, was the guest of honor at the event. More than 500 people were tested for anemia and were given health advice along with kits containing important medicines. The participation of Ms. Nidarshana Gowani facilitated invaluable insights and expertise, ensuring that the event garners maximum impact and reaches a wider audience.

“Through the joint efforts of the people of the nation, the path towards anemia eradication becomes more robust and achievable, ensuring a healthier and brighter future for the nation and its women”, said Ms. Nidarshana Gowani.

With the event, India’s battle against anemia receives a significant boost. The shared vision, resources, and expertise of these two organizations offer promising prospects in terms of raising awareness, providing essential healthcare interventions, and ultimately creating an anemia-free nation. This sets a remarkable example of collective action and paves the way for a healthier future for all.

We hope for this vision and spirit to continue and look forward to a healthy anemia-free nation.

