Bharatcell Launched by SONALAC Paints and Coatings Limited

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: SONALAC Paints, a veteran homegrown conglomerate with a turnover of INR 600 crore, has ventured into the electric vehicle (EV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) domain. The company has launched its lithium battery brand, "BHARATCELL," under its new flagship venture, KUSHMANDA POWER LTD. (KPL).

BHARATCELL, promoted by KUSHMANDA POWER LTD., is a Chandigarh-based company registered on May 2, 2023, with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. KPL has trademarked the brand "BHARATCELL" for made-in-India lithium-ion battery (LIB) packs, resonating with the national sentiments of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, and Local for Global.

BHARATCELL is establishing a 5GWh Capacity fully Robotic automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for LIB pack assembly in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir out of which 2 GWh will be in production in first half of 2025. This facility will import cells and assemble packs with Battery Management Systems (BMS) to cater to the Indian BESS and EV market.

BHARATCELL has recently inaugurated a cutting-edge 1GWh lithium-ion advanced cell chemistry manufacturing plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This state-of-the-art facility is set to greatly enhance the company's production capacity, marking a significant milestone in India's growing energy storage industry.

The company is set to launch within the next six months, specializing in compact, rugged, containerized Made-in-India BESS solutions designed for diverse applications and challenging Indian field conditions. BHARATCELL's EV battery packs prioritize safety, and its BESS solutions support India's carbon neutrality goals by focusing on reducing fossil fuel dependence.

BHARATCELL aims to offer affordable, viable, and reliable battery solutions backed by guaranteed on-site services. The company is looking to form alliances within India to expand its business and is confident of securing key BESS requirements from leading renewable energy customers in India.

Leadership Team

* Radhe Shyam Garg - Chairman

* Rupesh Garg - Managing Director

* Shweta Sharma Garg - Director

* Bobby Garg - Director

* Mayank Mittal - Director

The Role of Advanced Battery Systems in Renewable Energy

Speaking with us, Rupesh Garg, Managing Director of Bharat Cell, emphasized the transformative potential of BharatCell batteries and power storage in India. He highlighted the critical role of large-scale energy storage solutions in the advancement of renewable energy. According to Garg, efficient storage and distribution of energy are essential for stabilizing the power grid and preventing outages. BharatCell battery systems are designed to store and distribute energy effectively, contributing to a cleaner, more reliable power grid that benefits both communities and the environment.

Mayank Mittal is the visionary Director and Promoter of BharatCell, a pioneering manufacturer of lithium batteries. Under his strategic leadership, BHARATCELL has emerged as a frontrunner in the energy storage industry, known for its high-quality, reliable, and innovative battery solutions. Mayank's expertise and forward-thinking approach have driven the company's rapid growth and success, positioning BharatCell as a key player in the market. His commitment to sustainability and technological advancement ensures that BharatCell continues to deliver cutting-edge products that meet the evolving energy needs of customers worldwide.

Fully Integrated Power Solutions: Efficiency and Reliability

Garg also introduced BharatCell's Fully Integrated Power Solution, featuring state-of-the-art lithium batteries. These batteries offer superior performance and reliability at a reduced lifetime cost. Each battery module is paired with its own dedicated inverter, ensuring optimal power conversion and management. This integration enhances efficiency and safety, making these lithium batteries highly effective for energy storage.

Robust R&D Leading to Cost-Effective and Reliable Solutions

Garg mentioned that BharatCell offerings are supported by robust research and development (R&D). This focus on R&D has resulted in lithium batteries that deliver unparalleled reliability while maintaining low operational costs. The system's robust design and high-quality components contribute to its longevity and durability, reducing the need for frequent replacements and extensive maintenance. This leads to significant cost savings and a higher return on investment for businesses and communities seeking sustainable energy solutions.

Significant Investment Announcements at IESW 2024

The Indian Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2024, recently concluded, witnessed a series of substantial investment commitments, highlighting the event's significance in the fields of energy storage, electric vehicles, and green hydrogen. One of the most notable developments was BharatCell announcement of its new manufacturing facility, which marked a significant step towards India's goal of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

The Indian Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) emphasized that IESW 2024 served as a launchpad for numerous factory and Gigafactory announcements, collectively surpassing investment commitments of INR 2,000 crore. These developments underscore the strategic importance of IESW in advancing India's energy storage and sustainable transportation sectors.

https://bharatcell.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor