Bharath Data Protection Officer Certificate and Training Program inaugurated at Rashtriya Raksha University Puducherry Campus

New Delhi [India], July 17: Security and Scientific Technical Research Association (SASTRA), Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) SkillsDA - Center for Advanced Training And Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL).

The Bharath Data Protection Officer (DPO) Training and Certification Program has been officially inaugurated by the Speaker of Puducherry, Embalam Selvam, at the Rashtriya Raksha University, Puducherry campus on Friday. The event was graced by the presence of the Education, Home, and Industries Minister, A. Namassivayam, along with distinguished dignitaries from the Security and Scientific Technical Research Association (SASTRA), Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), SkillsDA - Center for Advanced Training, and Telecommunications Consultants India Limited.

In adherence to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) 2023 and global data protection regulations, SASTRA in collaboration with SkillsDA and TCIL, is providing a three-day certified training program named Bharath DPO. The program aims to provide participants with a holistic understanding of the DPDP Act along with a comparative analysis of major international data protection laws.

Kottaram V Ramesh, Managing Director of Ingu's Knowledge Academy (SkillsDA), extended a warm welcome to all the dignitaries and participants.

Inaugurating the program with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, the Speaker of Puducherry, Embalam Selvam, delivered a inaugural address to the participants. He emphasized the critical importance of data protection, highlighting its significance not only for safeguarding individuals but also for the security and development of the entire nation. Sri Selvam pointed out that despite comprehensive protection measures, data theft through advanced methods remains a persistent challenge. He underscored the necessity for a permanent and robust solution to safeguard both individual and government data.

The Puducherry government, he assured, is committed to supporting initiatives like this program, which promise substantial benefits to the participants.

The Education, Home, and Industries Minister, A. Namassivayam, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the complexities of data protection in today's technologically advanced era. He remarked that while technology is widely accessible, safeguarding individual rights over personal data remains challenging. The current situation allows for unprecedented access to personal data, transforming data from being merely a form of wealth to a potent weapon. Namassivayam stressed the critical importance of data protection and welcomed initiatives like this program, recognizing their vital role in addressing this pressing issue.

Following the Minister's address, Col. Nidhish Bhatnagar, Managing Director of SASTRA has highlighted key aspects of the DPDP Act, focusing on its provisions concerning data principals, data fiduciaries, data processors, and consent managers. Col. Bhatnagar noted that, as per Section 10, subsection (2) of the Act, Data Protection Officers play a significant role in overseeing and ensuring organizational compliance with data protection obligations.

The program consists of more than 15 modules, including various aspects such as privacy governance, risk management, data breaches, ethical considerations, and so on, with various simulation exercises and assessments for the participants. This certification is considered essential for data protection officers and Chief Information Officers (CIOs), compliance officers, data protection lawyers, and other professionals entrusted with data management and protection. It will provide in-depth knowledge and essential skills and expertise required for proficient management and processing of digital data. The mentors in the program are Vaidyanathan Chandramouli, a distinguished techno-management leader with over twenty-five years of experience in governance risk and compliance, and Mahesh Balakrishnan, a senior professional in integrated risk management, cybersecurity, and cyber forensics.

Lt. Col. Prabhat Singh, General Manager, TCIL extended vote of thanks to all the dignitaries and participants of the inaugural session.

SASTRA:

Security and Scientific Technical Research Association (SASTRA) is a Section 8, Not-for-profit Company under the Companies Act 2013, set up by Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), an Institution of National Importance, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. SASTRA's primary objective is to facilitate a quadruple engagement between academia, industry, innovators and the government for innovation, incubation and technology acceleration in the space of national security and policing. The agenda is to accelerate India towards an Atmanirbhar and AtmaSurakshit Bharat.

RRU

Rastriya Raksha University aims to become an academic-research-training ecosystem for national security and the police. With the aim of expanding the university's presence and service to the nation (sec. 4(4) of the RRU Act 2020), RRU inaugurated its fourth extension campus in the union territory of Puducherry recently. This campus offers a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Police Administration, as well as the Postgraduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics program.

SkillsDA:

SkillsDAIngu's Knowledge Academy Pvt. Ltd. is a unique platform that brings academia, industry, and skilled staff together to delight end customers. It is a training and upskilling ecosystem that caters to all four stakeholders across several sectors that are in dire need of high-quality experience.

TCIL:

TCIL, a prime engineering and consulting company, is a wholly owned Government of India public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Telecommunications (DOT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India.

On the final day, Kottaram V Ramesh, MD of SkillsDA delivered the valedictory address highlighting professionalism and simulation-based training to the participants, appreciating the attention of this first cohort, in the all-important topic, Data privacy and Data protection. Participants were given certificates and the winning team of the DPO simulation was awarded. He also said that the " Bharat DPO program will now be delivered across the country in Government, Industry and Academia".

