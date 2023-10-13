Bharat's First vernacular Dating Platform Flutrr raises Rs. 4 crores, TOI Group, Chennai Angels lead Pre-Series

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Flutrr, India i.e. Bharat's First Vernacular dating platform has successfully raised a pre-Series round of funding of Rs. 4 crores led by The Times of India Group and Chennai Angels.

Flutrr proudly introduced a revolutionary dating experience in 2021 in India that transcends language barriers. This innovative app provides users with the opportunity to connect with potential matches in their preferred language, fostering a more immersive and meaningful dating journey. Unlike traditional dating apps, Flutrr prioritizes user safety and affordability, ensuring that love knows no boundaries.

Kaushik Banerjee, Founder and CEO of Flutrr, says that, "We do not discriminate against people based on their caste, creed, religion, or sexual preferences. Therefore, as a logical extension, we are Multilingual. India has a diversity of languages and we seek to empower the non-English population to choose their dating partners in their own language."

To remove linguistic barriers across India, Flutrr's Founding Team comprising of Anirban Banerjee (Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer), Suhrid Devsharma (Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer) and Anil Pathak (Chairman) it is working at an unprecedented level to let the youth of the remotest towns of India find their life partners online.

On the occasion, Anirban added, "By building proprietary selfie verification technology to ensure that profiles on Flutrr are authentic, it is empowering its users, especially women to exercise their personal freedom of choosing their own life partners. It provides women the right to wipe the chats between them and any man and hide their locations, thus, ensuring complete privacy."

Flutrr is not just a dating app; it is a movement towards inclusivity, empowerment, and meaningful connections. Today, it has more than 600k downloads with an active user base of 400k+. The average time that a user spends on the app is over 10 minutes. Flutrr is determined to continue its efforts of breaking the shackles of language with its future aim of expanding its user base to over 5 million with monthly revenue of around 100 lakhs.

