Bhava Coffee introduces the traditional Indian filter Kaapi with a global appeal

A piping hot cup of coffee that totally hits the spot - if this is a mandate to kick-start your day with a zest, some freshly-brewed Bhava Coffee won't disappoint.

Introducing the newest coffee brand in the Indian market, Bhava Coffee, that specializes in making filter coffee that can also be used in other brewing ways.

True to its title, which translates to "letting good things happen", Bhava Coffee opens its doors to coffee aficionados with an insatiable love for the world's most-loved beverage. Sourced exclusively from Indian beans of a superlative quality, Bhava takes you on a soul nourishing journey with goodness of great tasting coffee in every sip. Tailor-made to tantalize your taste buds, the bespoke homegrown brand offers myriad artisanal blends, while staying rooted to a purpose-whipping up Indian kaapi with a global appeal, as they set foot in Indian shores.

In keeping with the changing times, the home-grown brand believes in offering patrons a unique blend of their choice, well suited with a global palette. Some of the refreshing and flavourful blends currently on offer are Anandam, Yuga, Asmita, Dainika, Vanilla, concocted with love from a team of India's most renowned Q graders and barista champions. Brewed with love, these blends are sure to leave an after taste made from Indian coffee beans of a superlative quality.

Bhava Coffee's Founder & Entrepreneurial duo Bharath G B and Prashanth Nayak staunchly believe there's an irrefutable charm to filter kaapi - a flavour that oft-resonates with all true-blue nammaooru folks. The Founders of Bhava hope to introduce, acquaint and popularize the traditional Indian method of brewing coffee, making filter coffee universally loved. More so, with intent to popularize filter coffee as much as the espressos and lattes of the world.

"We are excited to bring a new age coffee experience to coffee lovers across the country. We are from the Malnad belt, where coffee has always had a lot of significance in our daily lives. Moreover, coffee from the region is known for being one of the best hubs to procure and produce filter coffees in India. Hence, we are very passionate about coffee and it was only apt that we started our food journey with the beverage," avers the Founders Bharath and Prashanth, further adding, "At Bhava, we have a plethora of bespoke blends that have been curated to cater to the international palate. Also, every time we see a cappuccino or an espresso, we feel that the Indian method of brewing coffee should also be given the market and recognition it deserves as this is one of the easiest ways of making filter coffee. Much of what we do is a tribute to the Indian brewing method, and the magic that unfolds in every sip."

With due emphasis on superior product packaging, every product from Bhava comes with sound design aesthetics - wrapped with extra love - ensuring that your coffee remains flavourful and fresh for the longest. The double layered packaging is a promise of safety, while maintaining the coffee's aromatic appeal.

Bhava coffee is available on its as well as on Amazon, Flipkart, along with a volley of leading e-commerce players like Tata Cliq, Zepto, Blinkit. The brand intends on setting up experience centers across major metropolitan cities, where customers can sample multiple offerings before zeroing on the perfect pick, while customizing their blends.

