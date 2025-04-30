"Bhay - A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery" Wraps London Shoot, Set for Amazon MX Player Premiere

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 30: The supernatural thriller Bhay - A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery has wrapped filming in London, completing its final and most crucial sequences including an atmospheric promotional song with London's moody skies as the perfect final canvas.

Produced by Prabhleen Sandhu of Almighty Motion Picture and helmed by director Robby Grewal, Bhay dives into the spine-tingling real-life adventures of India's first celebrated paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari.

The eight-episode series boasts a stellar ensemble: Karan Tacker, Kalki Koechlin, Saloni Batra, Danish Sood, Nimisha Nair, Avinash Sachdev, and even a four-legged scene-stealer, Bruno the dog. Together, they bring a story of mystery, fear, and the unknown to life.

Bhay is slated to stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player, and promises not just jump scares, but an emotionally gripping and thrilling exploration of the supernatural rooted in real events.

Stay tuned, the shadows are moving!

