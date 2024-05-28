BHEL ties up with BARC for electrolyser system to produce hydrogen energy

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has signed an agreement with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre for 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system to produce hydrogen, the company informed the exchange in a filing.

"Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has entered into a Technology Transfer Agreement (TTA) with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system for Hydrogen production" said BHEL.

The technology for hydrogen production is developed indigenously by BHEL and has high local material content.

BHEL through this collaboration with BARC intends to scale up Indigenous Alkaline Electrolyser Technology and commercialise it for application in sectors such as refineries, fertiliser, steel, transportation, etc.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Jai Prakash Srivastava, Director (Engineering, Research & Development), BHEL, K. Ravishankar, Executive Director (Corporate Technology Management and Corp R&D), BHEL and Dr. S. Adhikari, Associate Director (Knowledge Management Group), BARC.

This will be a step further in BHEL's contribution to the 'National Green Hydrogen Mission' and 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'

By leveraging indigenous technology, BHEL aims to contribute significantly for the development of sustainable hydrogen production methods, supporting India's transition towards cleaner energy sources.

The collaboration between BHEL and BARC represents a crucial step in advancing hydrogen technology and promoting a greener future for the country.

Earlier, BHEL was honoured by POWERGRID at the CEO Meet 2024 for its remarkable achievement in commissioning three critical substations under the Neemuch REZ TBCB project ahead of the contractual schedule, despite facing initial challenges.

The projects aimed at evacuating renewable energy generated by RUMS (Rewa Ultra Mega Solar) under the Neemuch Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) comprised three substations: 400/220 kV Neemuch (New), an extension of 400 kV Chittorgarh, and an extension of 400 kV Mandsaur.

The shares of BHEL have also joined the other PSU's in the recent rally at the stock market, the company's shares have surged more than 89 per cent in the last 6 months and on Tuesday's trading session, stands at Rs 294 at the time of filing this report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor