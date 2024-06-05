Bhumi Fellowship: Transforming Education in India, One Leader at a Time

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 5: India’s education system faces significant challenges, including low learning outcomes, lack of trained teachers, inadequate infrastructure, and poor governance. To address these issues, Bhumi, India’s largest youth volunteering organisation, launched the Bhumi Fellowship – a 2-year paid program aimed at creating a cadre of changemakers committed to transforming education in India.

The Vision: Equitable Education for All Children

The Bhumi Fellowship’s vision is to achieve equitable education for all children in India. This means ensuring that every child, regardless of their socio-economic background, has access to high-quality education that prepares them for success in life.

Currently, the quality of education in India remains a significant challenge. According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2022 -The percentage of children in Std III in government or private schools who can read at Std II level dropped from 27.3% in 2018 to 20.5% in 2022.

The Mission: Creating a Cadre of Changemakers

To realise its vision, the Bhumi Fellowship aims to create a cadre of changemakers who will transform schools in the short term and lead the next education movement in the long term.

The Whole-School Transformation Approach

The Fellowship takes a whole-school transformation approach, focusing on five key pillars:

1. Teaching foundational literacy and numeracy to children in grades 2-5.

2. Working with teachers to create spaces for their wellbeing and professional development.

3. Supporting school heads in achieving their vision for the school.

4. Building investment in parents and collaborating with them to achieve student outcomes.

5. Improving infrastructure and providing access to computer labs, libraries, and play areas.

By working with all stakeholders in the school ecosystem, the Fellowship aims to create sustainable solutions that address the root causes of educational inequity.

The Thorough Yet Non-Competitive Selection Process of the Bhumi Fellowship

Stage 1: Application Submission

The selection process for the Bhumi Fellowship begins with the application submission. Applicants are required to write four important essay questions that focus on their experiences, achievements, challenges faced in the past, and their inspiration to join the Fellowship. The essays are designed to help the selection committee understand the applicant’s background, leadership potential, problem-solving skills, and motivation to be a part of the program.

Stage 2: Telephonic Interview

After the application review, shortlisted candidates are invited for a 30-minute telephonic interview. This stage allows the selection committee to delve deeper into the applicant’s profile and understand aspects that may not have been fully captured in the written application.

Stage 3: Final Assessment

The final stage of the selection process comprises a lesson execution, group discussion, and problem-solving exercise. This stage is designed to assess the applicant’s teaching skills, critical thinking, and ability to work collaboratively. Upon successfully clearing these assessments, the applicant is invited for a personal interview.

Non-Competitive Approach

It is important to note that the Bhumi Fellowship selection process, although thorough, is non-competitive. The program aims to recruit as many changemakers as possible, rather than selecting a limited number of candidates. This approach ensures that the Fellowship is accessible to a diverse pool of applicants who are passionate about transforming the education system in India.

Timeline

The entire selection process, from application submission to the final interview, takes approximately five weeks to complete. The program is selective at every stage, and applicants are encouraged to give their 100% effort in each round.

The Fellowship Experience

During the Fellowship, fellows receive hands-on training and on-the-job experience in teaching and transforming schools. They earn a competitive stipend of Rs 25,500 per month and are eligible for a Fellow Seed Fund of INR 1,00,000 upon successful completion of the Fellowship.

The Impact

Since its inception in 2020, the Bhumi Fellowship has engaged 37 fellows working across corporation, government-aided, and low-income private schools in Chennai, benefiting 5352 children. The Fellowship aims to expand to more schools in the future.

The Alumni

The Bhumi Fellowship has a strong alumni network, with graduates placed in prestigious organisations such as Pratham and Schools of Equality. The Fellowship also supports fellows who choose to pursue an entrepreneurial journey by designing solutions to the problems they identify.

Systemic Change Through Leadership Development

The Bhumi Fellowship believes that systemic change can only be achieved through the development of strong leaders who are committed to the cause of educational equity.

During the two-year program, fellows undergo intensive training and on-the-job experience in teaching, school leadership, and community engagement. They also have the opportunity to collaborate with influential changemakers in the educational space and build a self-sustaining system of change.

Upon completion of the Fellowship, alumni are equipped with the values, skills, and mindsets necessary to take on long-term leadership roles in the education sector. They can choose to lead a cluster of schools, transform the education ecosystem in their community, or set up their own organisations.

Conclusion

The Bhumi Fellowship is a transformative program that aims to create a cadre of leaders committed to improving the quality of education in India. By taking a whole-school transformation approach and providing hands-on training and support, the Fellowship is making a significant impact on the lives of children and teachers across the country. As the Fellowship continues to grow and expand, it holds the promise of creating a brighter future for India’s education system.

For more details; https://fellowship.bhumi.ngo/index.html

