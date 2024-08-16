Bhumi World: Pioneering Industrial, Commercial, and Retail Real Estate in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Bhumi World, a leader in industrial, commercial, and retail real estate, celebrates 15 years of transforming the business landscape with innovative solutions and a customer-centric approach. Located in Bhiwandi, Bhumi World has redefined the area from a logistics and transportation hub to a dynamic growth centre supporting various business activities.

Bhumi World Industrial Park: A Testament to Excellence

Spanning 150 acres, Bhumi World Industrial Park features state-of-the-art infrastructure and amenities, driving success and innovation across various sectors.

Key features include: World-Class Infrastructure: The park supports over 2,000 operational manufacturing units, catering to industries like printing, garments, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food furniture and many more. Plug and Play Model: Businesses can start operations swiftly with all essential services, including water, sewage, and electricity, ensuring a seamless setup process. Comprehensive Support Services: Bhumi World provides legal, financial, and logistical assistance, helping businesses focus on their core activities. Strategic Location and Accessibility: Located on the Samruddhi Expressway, the park offers proximity to major ports, airports, and metros, ensuring efficient logistics and transportation. Economic Impact: The industrial park has created over 55,000 employment opportunities and collaborates with 350+ global partners, including significant foreign investments, contributing substantially to economic growth and business development. Sustainable Practices: Bhumi World is committed to sustainability with solar panels, advanced water management systems, and other environmentally responsible initiatives. Client Success Stories and Recent Developments Bhumi World Industrial Park has become a trusted partner for growth and success, serving businesses across 25+ sectors. Recent advancements include the MMRDA-approved Phase II expansion, featuring innovative technologies and upgraded facilities with IGBC Gold Certification.

Upcoming Projects: Bhumi World Factory Outlet: Spanning 12 acres, this retail hub is India's first international standard factory outlet mall. It features 100+ lifestyle brands and 55+ F&B brands, including food courts and trucks, a three-story food avenue building, and a drive-thru. It also boasts an amphitheatre with 2,000+ seating, live shows, a mini plex, and gaming for all ages. It offers a comprehensive shopping, food, and entertainment experience under one roof. Bhumi World Sky: Bhiwandi’s tallest commercial tower, standing at G + 15 floors, offers unparalleled business-class comforts and benefits. This premier office space provides an ideal environment for businesses to thrive, embodying true business-class style. Bhumi World is not just an industrial park but a dynamic growth hub that has redefined Bhiwandi's business landscape. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Bhumi World sets new real estate benchmarks. Their strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and support services make Bhumi World the ideal choice for businesses looking to thrive. Join us to create a better, sustainable future for businesses and communities. Contact Information:

Bhumi World Building

E5/21, Bhumi World Industrial Park,

Pimplas Village, Mumbai-Nashik Highway,

Near Kalyan-Bhiwandi Bypass,

Bhiwandi, Thane – 421302

Email: sales@bhumiworld.in

Website: www.bhumiworld.in

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bhumiworld/ If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor