Bhutan PM, Union Minister Puri takes hydrogen-run bus ride in Delhi to promote green mobility

New Delhi [India], October 21 : Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri along with Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay took a ride on a green hydrogen-run bus here in the national capital, in a message to sustainable mobility and a green future.

Bhutan's PM told reporters that he enjoyed the ride. The event was attended by V Satish Kumar, Chairman & Director (Marketing), along with other senior dignitaries from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

"I enjoyed my journey on the bus. I was honoured to be introduced to this wonderful vehicle by the minister of energy transition and the fact that the bus can carry so many people. Knowing that it is generating nothing but water as a waste product and you can't call it a waste product...," the Bhutan PM said.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said from 15 such buses, India intends to expand from here.

"...It is our expectation and I am happy that the (Bhutan) PM is gracing this. His presence here will help spread the green hydrogen story," said Puri.

"With projects pertaining to hydrogen blending in natural gas pipelines, localization of electrolyzer-based technologies, promotion of bio-pathways for green hydrogen production being pursued aggressively, India will be a global champion in production & exports of H2 and is set to emerge as the Hub for green hydrogen which is deemed as the fuel for future with immense potential in helping India meet it's decarbonization targets," Puri later wrote on X.

The visit highlighted the shared vision between India and Bhutan for advancing green energy initiatives. Bhutan's delegation expressed keen interest in adopting green hydrogen mobility, which aligns with the country's commitment to environmental sustainability and clean energy solutions, according to a Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas press release.

Today, Bhutan PM and Minister also discussed opportunities to enhance collaboration particularly in the energy sector.

India meets a sizable portion of its energy needs through fossil fuels, and various renewable energy sources, including green hydrogen, are seen as an avenue to reduce the dependence on conventional sources of power. Green energy for climate mitigation is not just a focus area for India, but globally it has gained momentum.

Union Cabinet in early January 2023 approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aiming to make India a global hub for the production, utilization, and export of such technologies.

The green hydrogen mission will gradually lead to the decarbonization of industrial, transport, and energy sectors, a reduction in dependence on imported fossil fuels, among others.

The initial financial outlay for the mission is pegged at Rs 19,744 crore, which includes research and development activities.

Under this mission, the government aims to raise annual green hydrogen production to 5 million tonnes, renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 gigawatts, attract over Rs 8 lakh crore in investments, lakhs of jobs, and most importantly over Rs 1 lakh crore cumulative reduction of fossil fuel imports.

IndianOil has been a pioneer in hydrogen research since 2004, initially focusing on hydrogen-CNG blends. Over the past five years, IndianOil has ramped up its green hydrogen initiatives, with projects spanning storage, transportation, and various applications.

Notably, India's first hydrogen dispensing station is operational at IndianOil's R&D Centre in Faridabad, and a collaboration with Tata Motors has led to the development and operation of green hydrogen fuel cell buses.

Currently, eight fuel cell busesincluding one each for the Indian Army and Indian Navyare operational in the Delhi NCR region, with an additional four buses deployed in Vadodara, refueled at IndianOil's hydrogen dispensing station. IndianOil's leadership in advancing green hydrogen solutions reinforces its pioneering role in the evolving sphere of eco-friendly transportation.

