Big Bang Boom Enters Africa, with Europe Being Next in its Sights

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 16: Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BBBS), India's fastest-growing Chennai based defense sector start-up, is gearing up to expand operations to other countries. The 7-time iDEX winner, BBBS was part of the Indian Ministry of Defence delegation to various countries in Africa including Kenya, Algeria, Tanzania and Mozambique.

The impressive showcase of its Anti-Drone Defence System to various countries has led to significant interest regarding export of its anti-drone defence systems which BBBS is all set to fulfil within the next few months. This move comes on the heels of tremendous national success for the defech start-up which recently had bagged the largest defence contract ever awarded under the prestigious iDex programme, a 210 Crore contract from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force for Counter drone systems.

Expressing delight on its international foray, Dr R. Shivaraman, Director and CTO, BBBS, said, "It is a significant and proud moment in our journey thus far. Our first international order is expected in the current quarter, and this is a testimony to our technology and our unique product offerings. We are excited with this breakthrough and the opportunities we have outside our borders are limitless. Europe is next on our radar," he further added.

Apart from its Anti-Drone Defence Systems, BBBS have been making waves with their suite of software and Cybersecurity products including indigenous IMSI Catcher and Lawful Interception products. The company is closely working with the Indian Armed Forces, with the rollout of sophisticated software across the various platforms of the Indian Army. They recently hosted representatives from the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC), Republic of Mozambique who were deputed by the country to visit and explore how BBB could help them tackle the growing menace of kidnappings plaguing the country, and its capital. The visiting dignitaries were impressed with the live demonstrations of BBBS Cybersecurity solutions and products and are expected to place large scale orders for the technology.

Big Bang Boom Solutions is India's fastest growing Startup in the Defence Sector. Founded by Dr Shiva and Praveen Dwarakanath, serial entrepreneurs in Deep Tech, it aims to co-create intellectual property that can be used by Indian Armed forces to counter asymmetric emerging threats. The founders have a great network in the research space which helps them develop technology faster and more frugally than by anyone else.

In addition to the anti drone system, the company has won 5 iDex challenges announced by the Ministry of Defence and has successfully completed 3 of them in diverse fields of drones, advanced chemical engineering, computer vision and cyber security.

The company has also managed to set up channels for sales to friendly foreign nations through the Export Promotion Cell, DDP, MOD and is expecting their first export order in the next few months.

