Big Data, Bigger Opportunities: SCIT Opens Registrations for Tech MBA Programmes

SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT) has emerged as a hub for tech-driven management education with its two flagship MBA programmes: MBA in Information Technology Business Management (ITBM) and MBA in Data Sciences and Data Analytics (DS & DA). These programmes aim to equip management professionals with both managerial and specialised technical skills. The programmes focus on building future-ready professionals capable of addressing the growing demands of IT businesses and data-centric organisations.

Admission to these programmes is conducted through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP). Here are the key dates for the SNAP 2024 and SCIT admission process:

1. Registration closes: November 22, 2024 (Friday)

2. Last date of Online registration & payment of Registration fees for SCIT closes on December 20, 2024 (Friday)

3. SNAP Test Dates: December 8, 2024 (Sunday), December 15, 2024 (Sunday), and December 21, 2024 (Saturday).

Prospective students can complete their registration via the official website: https://www.snaptest.org/

Dr. Dhanya Pramod, Director of SCIT, commented on the institute's programs, saying, "At SCIT, we are committed to bridging the gap between industry needs and academic training. Our MBA programmes in ITBM and DS & DA are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge required to navigate the complex landscapes of data-driven decision-making. By focusing on practical, hands-on learning and maintaining strong industry connections, we ensure our graduates are well-prepared for the challenges of the modern business world."

MBA in Information Technology Business Management (ITBM)

The MBA (ITBM) is a four-semester programme that aims to build management skills while reinforcing IT competencies, creating leaders, managers, and entrepreneurs in the IT products and services domain. Students in this programme can gain in-depth knowledge in the niche areas of Information Security Management (ISM), Systems (SYS), Digital Transformation (DT), and Data Sciences (DS).

MBA in Data Sciences and Data Analytics (DS & DA)

SCIT's MBA (DS & DA) programme with four semesters, enables students to approach data using scientific methods, developing their ability to think about real problems that need to be solved rather than simply finding technical solutions. Students learn the theory behind the tools, making them more versatile as data leaders of tomorrow. The programme aims to provide analytical competencies and hands-on experience with data science tools, preparing candidates for business and techno-functional roles.

SCIT's 25-Year Legacy

These flagship programmes have made the institute position itself as a respected institution in the country. The institute has a history of over 25 years of providing high quality education to its students. In the recent Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2024, the institute was ranked 19th at the national level among the top 50 private B-schools. This ranking reflects the institute's commitment to maintaining high academic standards.

Career Opportunities and Industry Connections

Graduates of SCIT's MBA programmes have access to a wide range of career opportunities. For ITBM graduates, prospective profiles include functional consultancy, requirements engineering, process optimisation, business development, ERP planning and implementation, business analysis, quality management, and business process management. On the other hand, with an MBA in DS & DA, graduates can explore various career paths in Data Sciences, Machine Learning, and Data Analysis among others. The institute reported the highest package offered for ITBM at Rs.32.29 LPA, while that of MBA-DS&DA at Rs.32.21 LPA.

Alumni Network and Industry Engagement

The institute boasts a diverse and globally spread alumni base, with graduates working in organisations of global and national repute. Some alumni have also become successful entrepreneurs. The institute actively engages its alumni in various initiatives, from admissions to career development for current students. Alumni participate in seminars, conferences, guest lectures, curriculum development, research, internships, final recruitment, workshops, and hackathons, contributing to creating a future-ready career path for students.

SCIT continues to focus on maintaining its legacy of excellence while adapting to the rapidly changing technological landscape. Through its comprehensive curriculum, industry partnerships, and engaged alumni network, SCIT is pioneering as a key player in shaping the future of tech-focused management education in India.

For more information, please visit: https://www.scit.edu/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor