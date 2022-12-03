Big Eyes Coin, Chainlink, and Ripple could experience a surge around the Christmas Period

An exciting turn of events awaits, as the next few weeks preceding Christmas could be critical for crypto investors. Many could take advantage of the anticipated price surge during the holiday season to recover a part of their loss. The market is billed for slight improvement weeks from now, with certain crypto assets tipped to be potential beneficiaries of the market recovery.

Crypto enthusiasts looking to make the most of this anticipated upward rally need to optimize their portfolio with certain crypto assets if they're not there already. (BIG), Chainlink (LINK), and Ripple (XRP) are the cryptocurrencies analysts believe could experience a value increase around the Christmas season and beyond. This article has done preliminary research into these three altcoins and their potential.

Chainlink (LINK): A Growing Smart Contract Network

Chainlink is a smart contract network that uses oracle solutions to ensure safe off-chain connection and strong communication between blockchains. The blockchain platform has strong authority in the data processing niche and provides top decentralized applications (dApps) like Compound, Synthetix, and Aave, real-life data on the price feed.

The blockchain platform has many participants that ensure the proper functioning of the platform. Node operators, auditors, data providers, researchers, and developers play important roles on the blockchain platform. Anyone can become node operators on the platform, giving users passive income-earning opportunities.

Users leverage LINK, the platform's native token, to complete transactions and gain rewards. The top crypto asset experienced a productive run during the last bill run but has since suffered a massive decline in the past months. However, market analysts believe that the effect of the coming holiday season could see Chainlink (LINK) experience a price pump, making it a good purchase to consider.

Ripple (XRP): Carbon Friendly With Utilities

XRP is the native crypto asset on the XRPledger blockchain. The decentralized platform is carbon-neutral and multifunctional. It provides users with micropayment, DeFi, and tokenization functions, with developers planning to introduce NFTs utility soon.

The platform's multipurpose nature makes it appealing to users, increasing its adoption. Its swiftness, high scalability, and cost-effectiveness have also attracted blockchain users to the platform. The platform's native currency is a deeply valuable under $1 token, and experts believe it could become rewarding in the coming months. It is another crypto asset that could likely experience an upward rally during yuletide, making it worthy of consideration.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A Meme Coin That Offers A Lot More

If you've missed out on Big Eyes Coin (BIG) during its early presale phase, now is your next best chance to purchase the presale token. The new meme coin could put a smile on crypto investors' faces in the coming months as it prepares for an impressive market launch. However, Big Eyes (BIG) launch on crypto exchanges may come earlier than predicted as the meme coin could enjoy higher adoption during the holiday season, causing it to end presale soon.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) hopes to be the next meme coin to blow, and it will leverage its uniqueness and utility to achieve this feat. The crypto project will function on the Ethereum network and feature educational resources to help users get accustomed to DeFi and increase its adoption. It will equally feature a swap and a marketplace where its native token will function primarily. The Big Eyes token (BIG) will facilitate rewards in the community, and users can hold it to earn on the platform.

Big Eyes is a secure platform that has undergone necessary audits and checks from professionals. It is certified safe for users and investors as they face no risk of rug pull and a low risk of hacker attacks. The strong optimism about Big Eyes' possible market success has improved the meme coin's popularity among enthusiasts. It could experience the same upward rally as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the coming year, making it a crypto asset you shouldn't overlook. You should join the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale as soon as possible. If purchasing from the presale, use the exclusive code BCUTE024 to gain extra bonuses and content!

