Big Eyes Coin, NEAR Protocol, and Basic Attention Token: Altcoins that could experience shocking price increases soon

You can increase your wealth in the coming year by adding certain crypto assets to your portfolio. Some cryptocurrencies will experience a surprising price increase in the coming year, and purchasing them now could make all the difference.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Basic Attention Token (BAT), and the buzzing new meme coin are among the altcoins likely to experience shocking price increases in the coming months. It would help if you watched out for them in the coming months.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) - The Popular PlatformNEAR Protocol is among the numerous crypto assets billed for a shocking price increase. It is the native token of the Near protocol, facilitating its utility. The ERC-20 token has been a profitable store of value in recent times. It boasts over 2 billion dollars in market capitalization and remains one of the few crypto assets to peak at a new market price during the early part of the bear rally.

NEAR reached a new all-time high (ATH) in the first quarter of the current year. It peaked at a USD 20.42 market price, making an impressive run from a USD 0.5 all-time low in 2020. The crypto asset has been hit by the crypto crash but looks on hand to experience a shocking price increase that could yield profit for current holders. Its less than USD 5 current price could be worth the bargain months.

The NEAR Protocol's ease of use, high scalability, and human-readable address feature have increased its adoption over time.

Many developers find it beneficial to create dApps, contributing to NEAR's prominence.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) - The Beneficial CryptoBasic Attention Token (BAT) benefits users and ensures ad effectiveness. The Basic Attention Token (BAT) helps users get rewards for interacting with ads. The crypto asset aims to improve advertising by allowing users to choose the ads they interact with and get paid for them. The crypto asset aims to improve DeFi and crypto adoption by integrating them into online advertisements. BAT will achieve this by leveraging a browser called BRAVE.

The passive income opportunity Basic Attention Token (BAT) produces increases its adoption rate. Users can interact with ads through the browser and get rewards in BAT for doing so. The platform prioritizes privacy protection, ensuring users aren't at risk by interacting with ads. BAT ensures ultimate decentralization in online advertisement, removing the need for intermediaries.

BAT is one of the crypto assets with high-profit potential in the coming months, and its current low price could be worth the bargain. The crypto nearly reached the USD 2 mark during the last bull run and could soon cross USD 1 from its current price.

Introducing Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new crypto asset with huge potential to increase holders' wealth. The new meme coin comes at a time when an exciting new meme project with well-defined utility is needed in the coin market. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will serve this purpose, attracting crypto investors.

The cat-theme meme token is another crypto project that will improve decentralized finance adoption. Network participants can leverage the Ethereum-built Big Eyes ecosystem to access DeFi opportunities for growth and financial benefits.

Big Eyes Coin's features have increased its popularity and adoption potential. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will provide strong competition for the numerous existing dog-themed meme coins, giving crypto enthusiasts something new to consider. The unique new crypto project will also offer NFTs-related benefits, allowing users to gain from its non-fungible tokens.

It's now one of the must-have new projects in the coin market, with an excellent performance on presale. Big Eyes Coin's (BIG) presale will end soon, and you could take advantage of it before it does.

