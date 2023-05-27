Big Eyes Coin, The Unapologetically Ambitious P2E Project, Revives Stage 3 Price Tag

ATK

New Delhi [India], May 27: Since day one, Big Eyes Coin has been racking up incredible wins at every turn. It started with an astounding $1 million amassed during its first presale week, followed by over one million in BIG offers for lootbox winners. The release of its NFT collection on OpenSea further fueled the excitement, taking the Kitty Cuddlers on an exhilarating roller coaster ride.

Just when they thought the momentum couldn't get any higher, Big Eyes Coin unveiled a series of thrilling peaks to keep everyone on the edge of their seats. They announced news of its presale wrap-up on June 3rd, and on June 15th, 2023 the token launch on DEX and CEX platforms, and Play-to-Earn (P2E) launch on the 29th of August. Big Eyes Coin is an unapologetically ambitious token. As the excitement reached its acme, it amps up the presale game by bringing back the highly affordable and profitable Stage 3 price tag.

BIG Time Turner: The 3rd Stage Should Do It

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the awesome Ethereum-based cat-themed token, Crookshanked its way onto the market last August 2022. As its wild presale run nears the finish line on June 3rd, 2023, BIG won't leave its Kitty Cuddlers empty-pawed.

In a truly magical move, BIG took three turns to bring back the cheap Stage 3 price tag! The $0.00052 pricing (1 USDT = 1,891 BIG) is slashed down to $0.00017 equivalent to 5,833 BIG. This price reduction sparked a magical frenzy, with users racing to seize BIG tokens swiftly. Consequently, BIG accumulated a staggering $42 million on May 24th, bringing us $9.5 million closer to the enchanting hard cap of $51.5 million!

As the mystical clock ticks away, this enchanting offer shall vanish into thin air. Following the presale closing, the grand unveiling of BIG approaches on June 15th, 2023. Below are some of the spellbinding offers for the Kitty Cuddlers during D-day:

* BIG price at $0.0006;

* Tier-1 CEX and DEX Listing;

* Tax-free on buying/selling BIG except for gas fees; and,

* Revolutionary partnerships.

BIG Casino on August 29 Game On!

After tapping into the NFT world, BIG has now entered the GameFi arena with fiery determination. Slated to launch on August 29th, 2023, BIG's Casino and P2E Games provide its loyal Kitty Cuddlers exclusive chances to play and earn in BIG!

With an impressive selection of over 4,000 avant-garde games, this GameFi move will undoubtedly enhance BIG's sustainability, generate substantial interest, and bolster its market valuation. As a result, BIG will establish itself as a prominent player in the gaming industry, expanding its reach and solidifying its utility.

"Show me the money!"

Upon Big Eyes Coin's grand launch, experts foresee a bullish outlook for the token, with a potential surge between $0.0005 and $0.0009. As the halving events of 2024 draw near, BIG will surely grab front-row seats to witness and bask in all the rewards.

When that happens, the cat-inspired token will display big price tags between $0.0020 to $0.0024! As such, BIG's market cap could surge beyond $400 billion. This will make it possible for BIG to join the top five meme coins, just behind Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, and potentially, Pepe Coin.

"Seize the day, boys."

The momentum soars and the excitement reaches its peak as the grand launch of Big Eyes Coin draws near. The only thing for you to do? Join in on the action now and watch your financial assets skyrocket to the moon! As the famous line from Dead Poets Society (1989) says, "Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary."

Get In On The BIG Action

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor