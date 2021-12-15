Big news for HDFC customers, Auto card save rule will change from January 1 Jan 2022

There is important news for you if your bank account is in HDFC, the largest private sector bank in the country. The bank is sending an important message to the customers. According to the message sent by the bank, some rules of the bank will be changed from January 1, 2022. In such cases account holders are being given necessary information. The message sent by HDFC Bank states that from January 1, 2022, the card details of HDFC Bank saved on the merchant website or app will be deleted. The move is in line with RBI guidelines. The decision was taken by HDFC Bank following an order from the RBI, under which the information is now being passed on to customers.

The Reserve Bank of India has taken this decision to keep the card details of the bank account holders safe. Your card details will no longer be saved on merchant websites or apps or on shopping websites like Flipkart-Amazon. That is, each time you have to fill in the complete details of your card. The RBI has also given customers the option to choose a token.

Effective from January 1, 2022

Following the RBI's instructions, HDFC has now started providing this information to its customers. The card saving system is said to be phased out from January 1, 2022. At the same time, card details already saved on the merchant's website or app will be deleted.