BigBloc Construction Ltd celebrated World Green Building Week 2022 with CII – IGBC; Planted Neem and Karen Trees

Mumbai, September 22: As part of the celebrations of World Green Building Week 2022, BigBloc Construction Limited, one of the leading players in Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Blocks, Bricks and Panels, took a tree plantation drive with an aim to contribute towards the climate change. The company planted Neem and Karen Trees.

World Green Building Week 2022 was celebrated during 12-16 September 2022 and aimed to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals and Sustainable Built Environments for everyone, everywhere. The theme for 2022 was #BuildingforEveryone. During the week-long celebrations, CII’s Indian Green Building Council organised programs including an e-waste management campaign, a visit to a green building, a video campaign, awareness camps, a walkathon, cyclothon etc. According to the World Health Organization, air pollution kills over seven million people a year.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Narayan Saboo, Chairman & Managing Director, Bigbloc Construction Ltd, said, “Loss of green cover has an immeasurable effect. Trees act as the lungs of the planet, absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere, retaining carbon and releasing oxygen. Every tree destroyed leads to more CO2 emissions and the destruction of one of our greatest allies in the fight against climate change. As a part of our commitment to the environment and being socially responsible, BigBloc Construction has initiated the tree plantation drive.”

Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction Ltd is the largest player in Western India and the only listed company in the AAC Block Space. Green and non-toxic building construction material, AAC blocks are economical, lightweight, thermal insulation, soundproof, and fire resistant with the superior build quality and saves energy, eco-friendly and economical too compared to the traditional bricks. It is the only company in this segment which generates carbon credits.

AAC is a natural and non-toxic construction material that saves energy and is eco-friendly for the environment. Additionally, the thermal insulation properties of AAC blocks reduce energy consumption and help fight global warming resulting in savings during the life of the building. Over the last decade, AAC Blocks have emerged as a preferred choice over red clay and fly ash bricks and are expected to transpire as the future of building construction. Growth in the infrastructure sector, growing preferences for low-cost houses, and an ever-increasing focus on green and soundproof buildings are the factors driving the AAC market.

Sharing more details, Mr. Mohit Saboo, Director & CFO, BigBloc Construction Ltd, said, “The increasing carbon footprint on the environment is a growing concern. The company has a commitment to producing green building products and solutions, and the ultimate aim of helping the Construction and Infrastructure Industry to build green and sustainable habitats has been the vision the company. With the vision of Conserve Soil – NXTBLOC, which is a green product for the industry, was launched by the company.”

About – BigBloc Construction Ltd https://nxtbloc.in/

Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing building Aerated Autoclave Concrete (AAC) blocks, Bricks and Panels. AAC is a green and non-toxic construction material that saves energy and is friendly to your environment. The company markets its products under the Brand name ‘NXTBLOC’.

BigBloc is the second largest manufacturer of AAC Blocks in India and the largest in Western India. It is the only company in this segment which generates carbon credit. AAC blocks are a high-quality building material that offers a unique combination of strength, low weight, thermal insulation, sound absorption, unsurpassed fire resistance and unprecedented buildability.

The company’s manufacturing plants are located in Umargaon and Kapadvanj in Gujarat and cater to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with a combined capacity of 5.75 lakh cubic meters per annum. Company client includes Lodha, Adani Realty, India Bulls Real Estate, Raheja, PSP Projects, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra Lifespaces, Kanakia Group, and Sunteck, among others.

The company is setting up two Greenfield projects at Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Wada, Palghar (Maharashtra), with a combined capacity of 8 lakh cbm per annum. The project will provide quality for a 60% subsidy from the state government. Post completion of the expansion, the company’s total capacity will increase to 13.75 lakh cubic meters, which will make it the largest player in India. From this expansion, the company shall generate 2.5-3 lakh tons of carbon credit every year.

The company has entered into a joint venture with SCG International Corporation Co. Ltd (SIAM Group) to set up a 3 lakh cubic meter per annum facility near Ahmedabad to manufacture AAC blocks and panels with an investment of around Rs. 60 crores. The project is expected to commence in Q1FY24. SCG is one of the largest cement and building material companies in South East Asia and will hold 48% in the joint venture, with 52% being held by Bigbloc Construction Limited.

For FY22, Company reported a Net Profit of Rs. 16 crores with EBITDA of Rs. 27.7 crores, Total Income of Rs. 175.8 crores. Last three years, Net Profit CAGR at 138% and Sales CAGR at 21%. Promoter Group holding in the company as on March 22 stands at 72%. Listed on BSE and NSE, the company’s market capitalisation stands at over Rs. 750 crores.

