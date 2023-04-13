BigBrother Nutra Care Pvt. Ltd launches an artisanally designed; Kalimera Gold Hair Oil, a globally first clinically proven formula for hair health

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (/PRNewswire): The unveiling of the unique first of its kind Hair Oil 'Kalimera Gold' with 24K certified Gold (known for a multitude of beneficial health properties for centuries) was recently announced by India's growing nutraceutical brand, BigBrother Nutra Care Pvt. Ltd which is dedicated to ensuring wellness globally.

In today's time of exaggerated stress, pollution, and harsh climatic & lifestyle conditions, healthy, long & lustrous hair is becoming merely a dream for all. Developed from traditionally known quality natural ingredients using natural techniques, this clinically proven formula, 'Kalimera Gold' hair oil has been shown to offer a range of hair health benefits including a reduction in hair fall, significant improvement in scalp condition with reduced flaky scalps and increase in hair thickness & density. It helps to provide enriched nutrition to the hair to ensure improvement in quality, appearance, and overall health of the scalp and the hair.

Pure Gold aids in scavenging free radicals and fortifying the skin's defenses against environmental aggressors. Kalimera Gold Hair Oil contains exceptionally healthy fruit extracts of Acacia Concinna and Tamarindus Indica. A combination of tamarind, shikakai, and coconut oil, added in the 'Kalimera Gold' Hair oil provides proven defense against sun and heat damage while preserving hair color and luster. To add on to the exclusive oil properties, the oil contains olive squalene, a natural barrier against pollutants and allergens, that aids in lubricating and moisturizing the skin and scalp. It provides luster and softens the texture of the hair without making the hair strands oily.

Kalimera Gold hair oil is developed keeping in mind an enhanced penetration of its active natural ingredients and gold particles to the deep rooted hair follicles to deliver the maximum beneficial results.

Kalimera Gold hair oil also contains Basil, Moringa oil and Argan oil. Basil is known to have high concentrations of essential oils and potent antioxidants with antimicrobial, anti-aging& other beneficial properties that helps to prevent the hair loss and stimulate hair papilla cells to control hair production. Moringa oil, with its high protein content helps to restructure and strengthen hair. It also has zinc that helps with keratin production, and hair strengthening.

Argan oil on the other hand, contains a high percentage of natural fatty acids that conditions and moisturizes the hair and the scalp. The hydrophobic nature of these fatty acids in the oil helps to lock moisture into the hair shaft for ensuring hair hydration and conditioning all day long. It also contains vitamin E, which acts like a lightweight moisturizing layer that helps to eliminate frizz and correct chronic dryness.

The oil is also rich in Vitamin F, natural polyunsaturated essential free fatty acids that nurtures, protects and acts as a scalp conditioner. It aids in the treatment of dry, stressed and sensitive scalp, potentially supporting the scalp skin in rebuilding and maintaining its natural healthy structure and functionality. It serves as a strong hair conditioner, improving hair compatibility, and has shown to protect hair against breakage.

The oil adds up the combined benefits of onion, lavender and black pepper, encouraging hair to grow thicker and helping to maintain the pH of the scalp and hair roots, facilitating further in the growth of new hair follicles by improving the blood circulation.

Regular usage of hair oil offers great advantages for hair health by providing nourishment to the hair & the scalp and by increasing the blood circulation to the scalp, which further helps in increasing hair growth, reduces hair falls and split ends. The oil has a subtle saffron aroma and imparts a natural shine to the hair with its non-greasy film, making the hair easily manageable.

The beneficial results of the Kalimera Gold Hair Oil can be seen within 45 days, once applied as per the directions that states;

'Dabbing an optimum oil quantity on scalp and hair, massaging well, till the oil absorbs. Leaving it overnight followed by washing the oil in the morning.'

This Artisanally crafted hair oil is licensed by the Department of Ayush, developed by a team of scientific experts, is proposed to be launched worldwide and is available on Amazon and 1 mg. This product is not intended for retail sale.

Talking about the product, Greesh Kumar Juneja, CEO, BigBrother Nutra Care Pvt. Ltd., says, "We are introducing 'The first time artisanally crafted 24K Gold Hair Oil globally'. The clinically-proven Kalimera Gold Hair Oil, has been curated and developed uniquely to provide excellent hair health benefits by making use of the latest modern science techniques combined with ancient ayurvedic methods & practices. Emphasizing on the rich natural heritage in the form of phytonutrients and minerals, loaded with extraordinary health benefits, that India owes, he further states that, the Kalimera Gold hair oil is enriched with the quality ingredients, derived from the ancient knowledge of Ayurveda which boosts the goodness of oil by multiple folds. Through the launch of this artisanally formulated product, we are offering an exceptionally superior natural hair care formulation that may act as a comprehensive formula to all the hair woes."

BigBrother Nutra Care Pvt Ltd is the nutraceutical division of BestoChem Formulations (I) Ltd., launched, in the year 2017. BestoChem is a reputed name in the Indian pharmaceutical market with pan India presence of more than two decades, having diversified product portfolio of around 150 products. The company was established under the entrepreneurial vision of Greesh Kumar Juneja & Vijay Prakash. Nutraceutical is a key focus area of BestoChem encompassing the development of natural, first-of-its-kind nutraceutical products backed up by clinical trials, in the key healthcare concern areas. Vision of BigBrother Nutra Care is to transform natural nutriments from alternative to primary doctrines for healthcare and significantly contribute to the development of the nutraceutical vertical of the health care.

Availability:

Website: https://www.kalimeragold.com/

Amazon: https://www.amazon.in/Kalimera-Gold-Herbal-Natural-Hair/dp/B0BX3MKVJJ/ref=sr_1_3?m=ABKRWVIQ2QZVZ&qid=1681107322&s=merchant-items&sr=1-3

