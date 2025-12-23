Bihar-based startup EnglishYaari raises ₹1 Cr at ₹10 Cr valuation, targets ₹50 Cr ARR by 2027, solving India's English fluency challenge

PRNewswire

Lakhisarai (Bihar) [India], December 23: EnglishYaari, a platform to help professionals improve their English communication, has raised ₹1 Crore funding at a valuation of ₹10 Crore from a group of HNI investors from Mumbai.

This investment recognises the growth and revenue traction delivered by the EnglishYaari founders and team with minimal funding and will fuel the startup's mission to make confident English communication accessible for millions, especially young professionals across India and abroad. EnglishYaari is one of handful of startups from Bihar to raise funds outside Bihar.

A Startup Born in Bihar, Designed for the World

EnglishYaari was founded by three Bihar-born young entrepreneurs Vikas Gupta, Piyush Shekhar, and Sandeep Kumar Singh, engineering graduates from Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology (2019-23), one of Bihar's leading government engineering colleges. Today, the company operates from Gurugram, India's leading startup hub, while staying deeply connected to its Bihar roots and mission.

From humble beginnings inside the college dormitory, EnglishYaari has grown to serve 100,000+ registered users across the nation and even overseas, and hit ₹5 cr ARR in just under 3 years. The founders are aiming to scale growth to ₹50 cr ARR (annual revenue rate) by 2027 by expanding operations, targeting new geographies and introducing AI based self-learning technologies.

Speaking at the occasion, Vikas Kumar, Founder and CEO, said, "Spoken English improvement is a massive market opportunity. The global English learning market stands at $26-$28 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach $60-$90+ billion by 2030-2033. The India market alone is projected to hit $10.87 billion by 2029, growing at ~17.3% CAGR driven by globalization, career mobility, and digital-first jobs. EnglishYaari is well positioned to capture a decent share of this market given its ease of use, customer focus and low-priced offerings."

"We have built a strong community of English learners with over 75,000+ YouTube subscribers, 32,000+ Instagram followers and 11,000+ followers on LinkedIn," said Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Piyush Shekhar. "This gives us a very high reference source and low cost of acquisition (CAC) and also keeps the community highly engaged with the brand."

"Our financial growth started with the Bihar Startup Seed Fund and we saw high month-on-month growth in subscribers, users and revenue since then. In FY'24, we delivered ₹2.3 cr revenue up 4x from FY '23 revenue. This year we are at ₹5 cr ARR and expect to grow nearly 3X in absolute revenue terms," said Co-founder and CFO, Sandeep Kumar Singh.

Vikas Kumar further shared that EnglishYaari plans to use the funds to expand internationally, launch AI+live tutoring ecosystem and grow the team. "We already see about 10% users from countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Canada, US and UK and with focussed efforts we can grow this significantly," he added.

EnglishYaari has built a scalable, tutor-first model, with over 75% of its tutors being women who leverage flexible, work-from-home opportunities to earn up to ₹65,000 per month. As demand for personalised English learning continues to grow, the company plans to onboard more than 1,000 English tutors in 2026, strengthening delivery capacity while expanding sustainable income opportunities for educators nationwide.

About EnglishYaari

EnglishYaari is a 1-on-1 live English conversation practice platform designed to help working professionals speak confidently in meetings, presentations, interviews, and client conversations. The platform currently has 100+ active tutors conducting 700+ live sessions daily. Their app has been downloaded 100,000+ times and enjoys a high 4.8/5 rating, and 95% learner satisfaction. EnglishYaari is an incubate of CIMP, Patna and has been mentored by noted Bihar startup investor and mentor, Mr. Arvind Jha of Mithila Angel Network.

