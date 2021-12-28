Bihar's biggest eye hospital launched in Patna

A pioneer in world-class eye care, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, today announced the launch of its state-of-the-art facility in Patna located at Ashiana Modh, Ashiana Digha Road, Patna.

The facility was inaugurated by Shahnawaz Hussain, Hon'ble Minister of Industries, Govt. of Bihar and Ram Kripal Yadav, Hon'ble Member of Parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahnawaz Hussain said, "I welcome team Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals to Patna and I am delighted to see the achievements made by this organization. Sharp Sight has made significant advancements in terms of technology, expertise and infrastructure available to the patients, thereby making it an ideal one stop eye care destination. It's also very heartening to know that Sharp Sight is committed to providing eyecare for all irrespective of people's paying capacity as affordability is one of its key priority."

Ram Kripal Yadav, Former Central Minister of State and MP from Patliputra, who came on the occasion of the inauguration, said, "This hospital is well equipped with a state-of-the-art and well-known team of doctors and I believe that with the coming of Sharp Sight Eye Hospital, the people of our Bihar will be benefited. Now they will not have to go outside Bihar for their eye treatment. I am also surprised and happy to know that eye examination in this hospital is done by state-of-the-art techniques for just Rs.99 which is a commendable step from this hospital."

According to Dr Samir Sud, Co-Founder & Medical Director, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, "Over the years, we have endeavored to provide the best in class treatment and technology to our patrons at affordable costs. This center will cater to the needs of the eye patients in Patna and neighboring areas. We will continue to strive to bring the benefits of our clinical excellence to various parts of Bihar."

According to Dr Kamal B Kapur, Co-Founder & Medical Director, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, "Sharp Sight extends its services to all ophthalmic specialties including Refractive Procedures (Vision Correction Procedures), IPCL (for high spectacle powers), Cataract, Glaucoma, Vitreo Retinal services, Uvea, Cornea, Squint, Paediatric Ophthalmology, Neuro- Ophthalmology, Oculoplasty and tumours, Opticals and Vision Aids, Contact Lens and Comprehensive Eye Check up. We seek to provide world-class ophthalmic care at our patient's doorstep and this facility at Patna marks our maiden foray into Bihar."

Deepshikha Sharma, CEO, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, said, "We have a vision to provide world class eye care services at the patient's door step. Building on the trust that we have gained of over 10 lakh delighted patients, we have initiated a new vision - 'Aao Accha Dekhein'; which welcomes & motivates people to inculcate a better perspective towards life. This way, we hope everyone maintains a healthy vision and adopt a holistic approach to physical, mental & emotional health, while focusing on the positive side of things. We also aim at creating employment opportunities in all the new areas we would enter especially women empowerment.

As pioneers in eye care for over 20 years, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, believes in providing quality eye care for all.

Backed by the latest technology, we have a highly experienced team of specialists & support staff who work tirelessly to provide care for our patients with passion and dedication. For us, our patients are more than just patients & this is the core value that trickles down every level & point of care at our centres.

With over 1 Lac+ successful surgeries and procedures, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals has already established itself as a leading eye care provider in North India with 14 centres and many more to come.

"Aao Accha Dekhein!"

This story is provided by GIPR.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GIPR)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor