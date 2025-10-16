BIMTECH Completes 38 Years as Blockchain Innovation, Global Accreditation, and UN Recognition Strengthen Its Position Among India's Top B-Schools

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) marked its 38th Foundation Day with a grand celebration that reflected the spirit of dedication and excellence. The event was graced by distinguished guest P. Balaji, Group Head- Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Corporate Affairs, Air India Ltd.

In recognition of outstanding contributions, the Best Researcher Award 2024 was conferred upon Dr. Archana Shrivastava, and Best Researcher (Runner-up) Award 2024 was conferred upon Dr. Neha Sharma. Long-serving faculty and staff members who have completed a decade at the institute were also felicitated.

In her Foundation Day address, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, shared, "Since our founding in 1988, BIMTECH has always aspired not merely to teach management, but to shape leaders who act with integrity, think globally, and bring positive change to society. Days like this remind us that great institutions are not built in a day. Over the years, we've built innovative programs, and built bridges between academia and industry. As we celebrate our journey, we recommit to society, environment and the future. As we celebrate this day, remember the legacy, you inherit, of courage, conviction and contributions."

P. Balaji, Group Head- Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Corporate Affairs, Air India Ltd., motivated students and said, "Know yourself first and don't measure yourself against somebody else's timeline. Because fulfillment comes from internal alignment. It's okay to take a few years to finally figure out your passion. What you know today will definitely become obsolete tomorrow. So, stay curious and learn new skills. Read widely, take online courses and invest in networking. In short, delve deeper and gain diverse experiences, because each new experience adds a layer to your professional career. And organizations truly value those who bring diverse perspectives."

Reflecting the institute's long-standing commitment to social responsibility and compassion, the institute invited students from various schools and orphanages. Faculty, staff, and students collectively contributed to organize a special lunch and distribute thoughtful gifts to the visiting children.

The ceremony also witnessed the release of the Annual Activity Report 2024-25 along with Rural Immersion Programme Report 2025, showcasing the institute's achievements in research, student engagement, international collaborations, and community initiatives.

Adding to the week of celebrations, the institute also celebrated the Silver Jubilee of its PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM) Program. The event welcomed the Chief Guest Mr. Sanjay Joshi, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, The Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd., to celebrate 25 years of academic excellence and contributions to the insurance sector. A key highlight of this occasion was the engaging 'Kal, Aaj Aur Kal' session, led by eminent alumni Mr. Pankaj Tomar, Head- India & South East Asia - AXA Climate, Ms. Surbhi Goel, CEO, Munich Re India and Mr. Sudip Indani, Managing Director, Head People Solutions, India.

Over the year, BIMTECH has continuously set benchmarks with the launch of Bloomberg lab, BIMCOIN, a blockchain-based campus currency, and a strategic partnership with UNIQLO for retail talent development. Students from institute had won the PRME Global Students Sustainability Award 2025 at the United Nations, while the Google AI Startup Day fostered innovation among 150+ startups. Recently, BIMTECH's Centre of Education for All (BCall) organised a Train the Trainer workshop for inclusive higher education. With AACSB accreditation, the B-school reinforces its position as a globally recognized business school, committed to preparing students for a rapidly evolving world.

Inspired by its founders, Late Basant Kumar Birla and Sarala Birla, BIMTECH has pioneered innovative programs like PGDM, PGDM-International Business (IB), PGDM-Retail Management (RM), and PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM), nurturing individuals into global leaders. BIMTECH is amongst the Ivy League of Top Globally Recognized B-Schools that excels in management education, supported by its globally placed robust alumni network of over 8000 individuals.

