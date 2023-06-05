Binomo Users are in for a Journey filled with secrets and prizes

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 5: Binomo's goal is not only to provide everyone with an opportunity for additional earnings from anywhere in the world but also to deliver vibrant emotions and a unique, thrilling experience.

Users will become heroes chosen by the Universe to search for the stolen secret of trading. Winners will receive prizes* such as 20 Apple gadgets, bonuses on the platform, and free access to the exclusive 'Three Days Race' tournament with a $4,000 budget.

Trading Journey upholds Binomo's main event rule - participation is free for everyone! If a user doesn't have a Binomo account, they just need to create it and make a minimum deposit. After that, they can register for the promo.

Trading Journey important dates:

June 5th - Free registration opens June 7th - Journey begins

June 20th - Finish line June 26th - Prize draw

To complete the journey and claim the prizes*, participants have to achieve an individual goal. The goal will be to reach a specific trading turnover. Upon reaching the goal, the trader will become eligible for the final prize draw.

Detailed information can be found on the TJ: The Chosen website.

Disclaimer - *Prizes are awarded in the form of their monetary equivalent and credited to the winners' real accounts.

