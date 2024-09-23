Biogen CEO supports PM Modi's views on inclusive technology for better healthcare

New York [US], September 23 : Biogen CEO Chris Viehbacher has praised PM Modi's vision of making India central to the technological progress of the 21st century.

"I think the PM has a vision that the 21st century is driven by technology and clearly wants to have India front and centre in the progress of technology. He pointed out the very talented population in India. It is a young population," said Viehbacher after participating in a roundtable for tech CEOs by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York.

The CEO of the American multinational biotechnology company highlighted the importance of India's talented and youthful population, which is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of the country's growing tech-driven economy.

"We know here in America, how well-educated Indians are. One of the things I liked that he said was we want to have technology being inclusive. So, this is for the broader population and as someone in biotechnology, technology can play an important role in better healthcare for Indians," Viehbacher said.

One of the key takeaways from the CEO roundtable in New York was PM Modi's emphasis on ensuring that technological advancements benefit all segments of society.

The focus on India's vast pool of skilled talent further underscores the country's potential as a global technology hub.

With technology increasingly becoming a driver of progress in healthcare, the intersection of biotechnology and digital advancements could significantly improve health outcomes in India.

The roundtable discussions underscored India's commitment to becoming a leader in both clean energy and technological innovation.

